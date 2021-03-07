Crown Point dad sent home by ER dies from COVID-19, agonizing over newborn's illness, family says

“This last summer, I was finishing our basement, and I was going to rent a U-Haul truck to get drywall. And Ray drove all the way out to Valpo and drove with me to Home Depot for the dry wall. He made two trips, and basically spent his entire day off to help me. That was a normal thing for him,” Tim said.

Stephanie agreed, saying Ray was known to jump at the chance to help someone, including his neighbor, who needed help building a fence. And he did this while sometimes working every six or seven days a week.

Tim said Ray was also his kids’ No. 1 fan and coach at sporting events. He loved challenging the kids to pushup and pullup challenges.

Ray’s athleticism and love for sports made his death even more upsetting for family and friends because his autopsy confirmed Ray had no history of major illness.

COVID-19 took him anyway, said Ray's brother, Joseph Jacinto, 50, of Whiting.

"He would ride his bike 36 miles one way, and I'd ask him, 'How are you going to get back? An Uber?'" Joseph said. "And he would ride the 36 miles back."

Joseph said this year has been exceptionally difficult because Ray was such a central part of the family.