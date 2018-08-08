CROWN POINT — The City Council has deferred a request from a developer who wants to turn the old Helix Hydraulics site into warehousing for local businesses.
The 35,000-square-foot building at 1503 Main St. housed Helix Hydraulics and has been vacant since the business closed in 2015.
Owners Henry Nyenhuis and his wife attended the Crown Point City Council meeting Monday night and were concerned about the Plan Commission's unfavorable recommendation regarding the rezoning request.
The site is currently zoned for industrial use. Adjacent vacant parcels to the north and west are zoned for residential use. Last month, Jim Weiser, one of the attorneys representing the developer, Bluth Co. LLC, appeared before the Plan Commission requesting a zoning change for those neighboring parcels to industrial use to be consistent with the Helix building.
Nyenhuis owns an 8-acre parcel. He said the developer wants to buy about 5 acres of that property.
Nyenhuis told the City Cuncil if it didn't change the zoning, it was going to prevent him from selling his property, some of which was zoned I-1 industrial with one section zoned R-1 residential. He said he needed a zoning change.
"You're hampering my ability to sell my property," he told the council.
However, Crown Point Mayor Dave Uran said it was basically a matter of semantics. He said the property doesn't need a zoning change, it may simply need a special use permit.
"We're talking about the same thing here," he told Nyenhuis.
Other council members also said they want to see the property developed, and don't want it to remain vacant on North Main Street, the entrance to the city.
Council members also explained when that area was annexed by Crown Point many years ago, it was zoned residential as is consistent with all new parcels which are annexed.
The council agreed to defer the matter to discuss the issue more and try to come up with a solution.
Weiser's partner Randy Wyllie said he also will discuss the issue with the developer.