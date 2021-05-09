Crown Point employee honored for livesaving efforts

CROWN POINT — A records clerk at the Crown Point Police Department was recently recognized for pulling a man from a burning car.

Kim Housley, who has been working with the city for 15 years in June, was out looking for furniture to restore on March 28 when she saw a fiery accident on West 101st Avenue in St. John.

Housley, with the help of another passerby, pulled the driver, Jorge "Tony" Mendez, of Cedar Lake, from the car before it was engulfed in flames, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

Uran added Housley's quick thinking and willingness to run toward the danger of the car fire saved Mendez's life.

"This was an easy nomination for the city of Crown Point to look at its employees in doing something outside of their normal duties," Uran said. "We feel that based on her expertise and working with the police department for this many years just probably helped her gravitate to that scenario and acted in a timely fashion with the correct results."

Housley said she was just glad she was able to help.