Crown Point employee honored for livesaving efforts
alert urgent

Crown Point Mayor David Uran speaks with Kim Housley, a records clerk at the Crown Point Police Department and former dispatcher, Monday after she was declared May's employee of the month.

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — A records clerk at the Crown Point Police Department was recently recognized for pulling a man from a burning car. 

Kim Housley, who has been working with the city for 15 years in June, was out looking for furniture to restore on March 28 when she saw a fiery accident on West 101st Avenue in St. John

Housley, with the help of another passerby, pulled the driver, Jorge "Tony" Mendez, of Cedar Lake, from the car before it was engulfed in flames, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

Uran added Housley's quick thinking and willingness to run toward the danger of the car fire saved Mendez's life. 

"This was an easy nomination for the city of Crown Point to look at its employees in doing something outside of their normal duties," Uran said. "We feel that based on her expertise and working with the police department for this many years just probably helped her gravitate to that scenario and acted in a timely fashion with the correct results."

Housley said she was just glad she was able to help. 

"I just was doing something I would hope everybody would do," Housley said.

The records clerk previously told The Times: "You just don't think about it. I picture that's my 17-year-old daughter in that car. I didn't even think about it. You just want to try to help."

Mendez and his mom, Mona Garcia, were present via Zoom during the Monday City Council meeting where Housley received a plaque for her efforts.

Mendez did not appear on camera, but sat next to Garcia, she said, noting her son is shy and private. 

Garcia, through tears, expressed her gratitude for Housley. 

"We lost our oldest son 11 months ago to cancer, so I couldn't imagine losing another child, and I'll just never be able to thank her," Garcia said. 

Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land also lauded Housley for her efforts. 

"This is definitely a case where any delay could have resulted in something much more tragic," Land said. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

