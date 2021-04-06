Crown Point extends deadline for spring decorating contest

CROWN POINT — The city has extended the deadline for its spring decorating contest.

Residents will have until Friday to register their homes for the contest, Diana Bosse, Crown Point special events administrator said during Mayor David Uran's monthly forum.

The contest, similar to the city's Tour of Lights, asks residents to decorate their homes for spring.

The decked-out homes will be featured on an interactive map on the city's website beginning Monday, April 12.

Voting will begin when the map is posted, and residents can drive around to see the homes and pick their favorite, Bosse said previously. Voting closes April 23.

The contest winner will be recognized during the May 3 City Council meeting, Bosse said.

To register, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov, and for more information, call the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290.

