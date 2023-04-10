CROWN POINT — First United Methodist Church is hosting a dinner promoting the Crown Point First Responders Honor Fund.

The First Responders Honor Fund aids first responders and their families in case of emergency whether medical or financial.

The dinner, which starts at 6 p.m. April 14 at Off Square Sports Academy, 104 N. Court St., features retired defensive lineman Dan Hampton of the Chicago Bears as the keynote speaker.

Shuttle service will be provided from First United Methodist, 352 S. Main St.

All proceeds go to the First Responders Honor Fund. Tickets, $50 apiece, can be purchased at bearsandbadges.net.

This event is for anyone 21 and older.