Crown Point fitness trainer fights back after ruptured brain aneurysm

Scott Blake said the family is overwhelmed by the support they’ve received.

“It means the world to us,” he said.

He described Sumi Blake as a great mother, wife and friend. He also said she has a kind, loving, generous and good spirited personality.

“My wife, she’s a pillar in the community and she has been for a long time,” Scott Blake said. “She’s helped a lot of people through (our) church and through the gym.”

Scott Blake said his wife had to overcome many obstacles during her recovery. He said she’s “coming back slowly but surely” after learning how to walk again, and she’s getting ready to relearn how to jog and run.

“She came out and she’s passed every test, and she’s had surgery after surgery and she’s had setback after setback,” Scott Blake said. “She’s had some nerve damage in her leg and she’s had blood clots.”

No matter how difficult the situation might be, Sumi Blake has stayed positive.

“She’s a testimony for a lot of people, motivation for a lot of people,” Scott Blake said. “Her faith has never wavered.”