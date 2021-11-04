Crown Point fitness trainer fights back after ruptured brain aneurysm

CROWN POINT — It came quickly, and the Blake family didn’t see it coming.
On the morning of Sept. 8, Sumi Blake suddenly collapsed after working with morning clients at her gym, CrossFit Crown Point.
Sumi Blake was having violent seizures, and the family later learned she was suffering from a severe ruptured brain aneurysm.
“This was without warning,” Sumi Blake’s husband, Scott Blake said. “She would have headaches from time to time and then she would feel great, and she was in good health, she got blood checks and she got regular checkups.”
Sumi Blake was rushed to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on her brain. She spent weeks in intensive care at Northwestern before transitioning to a rehab hospital.
“She was lucky to survive,” Scott Blake said. “The statistics were really against her.”
The Blake family has experienced many challenges throughout Sumi’s recovery, and a benefit has been scheduled to assist the family with medical expenses. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Merrillville. Tickets are $50 per person, and the event includes appetizers, music, a silent auction, basket raffles and a 50/50.
Scott Blake said the family is overwhelmed by the support they’ve received.
“It means the world to us,” he said.
He described Sumi Blake as a great mother, wife and friend. He also said she has a kind, loving, generous and good spirited personality.
“My wife, she’s a pillar in the community and she has been for a long time,” Scott Blake said. “She’s helped a lot of people through (our) church and through the gym.”
Scott Blake said his wife had to overcome many obstacles during her recovery. He said she’s “coming back slowly but surely” after learning how to walk again, and she’s getting ready to relearn how to jog and run.
“She came out and she’s passed every test, and she’s had surgery after surgery and she’s had setback after setback,” Scott Blake said. “She’s had some nerve damage in her leg and she’s had blood clots.”
No matter how difficult the situation might be, Sumi Blake has stayed positive.
“She’s a testimony for a lot of people, motivation for a lot of people,” Scott Blake said. “Her faith has never wavered.”
Sumi Blake has even started training clients again at her CrossFit Crown Point. Scott Blake is there to make sure she’s not taking any risks because the frontal lobes of Sumi Blake’s brain were affected because of the aneurysm.
“That is short-term memory, that’s decision-making, that’s your inhibitions and that’s part of your personality,” Scott Blake said of the frontal lobes. “So a lot of that is still coming back and a lot of that has been compromised.”
Although he’s around to help, Sumi Blake is able to accomplish much on her own.
“She found her way around doing certain things, and that’s what's amazing to watch is that she’s so highly intelligent,” Scott Blake said.
As the recovery process continues, the Blake family doesn’t question why this all happened, but they hope they can be advocates for others who experience similar situations.
“There’s a reason behind this,” Scott Blake said. “I don’t know what it is, but it just feels like it’s just bigger than us.”
Visit www.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets to the upcoming benefit. Those interested in donating to the family can also visit www.gofund.me/4595c114.