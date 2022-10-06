Crown Point Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $148,369.85 in grants to the community as part of its September Grant Cycle.

These 32 grants will benefit a variety of organizations throughout South Lake County - Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell (Tri-Creek Townships) and Winfield - from helping Solon Robinson Elementary School establish a Robotics Club for the students to helping G.A.P. Food Pantry purchase a commercial upright freezer to efficiently store perishable food for distribution.

Community grants are made possible by donors who create Unrestricted Endowment Funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs. In addition, two grants were awarded from Field of Interest Funds, also entrusted for allocation by the Foundation.

Below are the recipients of the September Grant Cycle:

* 1886 Church Foundation - $2,500 to remove existing foam stucco sheathing to examine brick wall condition and repair where necessary.

* Best Buddies - $2,000 to support the current Best Buddies school chapters in Crown Point.

* Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana - match up to $4,279.90 to provide digital arts/device equipment for the Cedar Lake Club for Digital Arts Programs.

* Cancer Resource Center - $2,000 to assist with the continuation of their Expressive Art Therapy.

* Catholic Charities, Diocese of Gary - $12,500 to assist South Lake County residents, avoid homelessness.

* Crown Point Community Library - match up to $3,573.50 ($704.52 Unrestricted Fund + $2,868.98 Community Literacy Fund to assist with the purchase of STEM coding equipment for use in programming for children and teens.

* CPCF Emergency Aid & Relief Fund - $10,000 to provide support to residents or organizations for sudden severe economic hardships or natural disasters due to fires, floods, tornadoes, health related (pandemics), or other disasters affecting the community.

* Crown Point Emergency Management Agency - $13,500 to buy portable radios for new and existing members of the department.

* Crown Point Fire Rescue - $10,000 to help buy ballistic vests and trauma equipment to protect paramedics which will allow them to provide care to any victims during an active threat situation.

* Dunes Dogs Training Club - $4,500 to help support Pets N Vets Program for U.S. Military Veterans returning with PTSD and/or Traumatic Brain Injury.

* G.A.P. Food Pantry - $10,331 to buy a commercial upright freezer to efficiently store perishable food for distribution.

* Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana - $3,000 to provide scholarship assistance to girls in South Lake County so they can be a part of the Girls on the Run team to be joyful, healthy and confident through social-emotional learning and physical activity.

* Golden Hope Ministries - $3,240.84 ($3,000 Unrestricted Fund + $240.84 The Manis Family Fund) to provide biweekly sessions and meals.

* Hanover Jr Wildcat Football - match up to $1,500 to help offset the cost of helmet reconditioning so additional items can be purchased as needed.

* Hearts in Motion - $1,500 for the New Directions program which assists families who have faced hardship through domestic violence, a house fire, or homelessness in transitioning from a shelter into a new home.

* Holy Spirit/St. Vincent DePaul Society - $5,000 to buy necessary food items for distribution to our food insecure neighbors.

* Humane Indiana - $5,000 to provide lifesaving care for nearly 300 homeless, abandoned, and at-risk animals in South Lake County and support the nurturing and healing connection between pets and people for 1,000 South Lake County residents.

* Indiana Elite F.C. - match up to $1,000 to upgrade the grounds, entrance, driveway & parking lot to facility.

* Lake Region Christian Assembly - match up to $5,000 to expans access to programs to students in South Lake County.

* Love Moves Us - match up to $2,500 to provide support, education, and nurturing to families in the Cedar Lake area who have made the choice to adopt and/or foster children.

* Mommy’s Haven - $7,000 to provide therapy to new mothers living in the maternity home.

* Northwest Indiana Symphony Society - $5,000 to secure underwriting for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra’s entire 2022-23 concert season to be performed in South Lake County.

* Pathway to Adventure Council - $3,000 to support Cub-O-Ree, an overnight camping experience designed to give both new and existing Cub Scouts an exciting adventure at the start of the new school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Community School - $5,000 to improve the gym floor and make it a safe floor for students and school community to enjoy.

* Second Life Resale Shoppe - $2,692.62 to buy a new outdoor donation bin that will allow the community to donate items after hours.

* Solon Robinson Elementary School - $2,818.99 to establish a Robotics Club for the students at Solon Robinson Elementary School.

* South Lake County Agricultural Historical Society - match up to $5,00 to buy a handicap accessible people mover to be utilized at various farm shows in the Region.

* Tradewinds Services - $5,000 to support Tradewinds Community Pantry serving residents of Lake County who are food insecure.

* Wheelchair Ramp Ministry (St. Michael’s Church) - $2,000 for continued purchase of used aluminum wheelchair ramps.

* Youth for Christ of Northwest Indiana - match up to $7,933 to help preteens and teens who attend Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School make good choices, establish a solid foundation, and positively impact their school and community by combining healthy relationships with creative programs.

The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Unrestricted Fund three times a year.

The three application cycles close on Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1. Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period.

The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online. To apply for a grant, visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, please visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.