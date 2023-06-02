CROWN POINT — It was close to sunset when 726 red-robed Crown Point High School graduates walked onto the football field to cheers and waves.

The 141st annual commencement was scheduled for Wednesday but got pushed back a day because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Even at that, Thursday's ceremony was delayed an hour because of afternoon rain.

Principal Russ Marcinek welcomed the graduates and those who came to cheer them.

“This is an important rite of passage,” he said.

Alexander Emmanoilidis and Colleen Kozlowski gave the student addresses. Both graduated summa cum laude.

Emmanoilidis offered praise and thanks to parents and school staff who helped graduates through their four years of school.

He described that time as a journey in which some thrived, some struggled, but all pushed through.

He shared a quote from President Franklin D. Roosevelt: "A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. Sometimes sailing is smooth, but other times like a never-ending storm."

Kozlowski told graduates that no matter what their plans are, whether college, trade school or work, their “future starts today.”

She recalled walking into Crown Point High School as a freshman and feeling overwhelmed by senior boys who towered over her.

She said she and fellow graduates emerged from their high school days after dealing with "unprecedented times.”

Kozlowski said her father tells her the same thing every day: "Grass doesn’t grow on a basketball.”

She nods in response to the phrase that she said brightens her day. “It serves as a reminder not to live life so seriously,” she said.

Michael Bazin, a history teacher at Crown Point for 15 years, said he was honored to speak to the Class of 2023 as part of the faculty address.

Bazin said he has always tried to be connected to students, whether it’s learning the latest internet memes or teen slang words.

He’s also told some corny dad jokes.

Marcinek ceremoniously presented the class to school officials and guests. Superintendent Todd Terrill accepted them as graduates before the presentation of diplomas.

Greg and Tina Chip watched their oldest son graduate.

She described his high school years as an "emotional roller coaster. But we couldn’t be more proud of him and how hard he has worked to get to this point."

He'll be attending the University of Indianapolis to pursue a career in computer science.

“These students have had many challenges along the way and have faced things we never could have imagined when we were their age,” she said.