Crown Point High School students raise over $5,000 for Food Bank of NWI

CROWN POINT — In a semester marked by periods of in-person, hybrid and remote learning, one Crown Point High School organization wanted to continue its efforts to give back to the community.
Throughout November, the National Honor Society (NHS) raised $5,381.13 for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana — a goal set and led by directors of the group.
"As you can tell, they're extremely involved in a lot of things at Crown Point High School, and Ms. (Angela) Taraskiewicz and myself — we wanted the directors to drive the way that we were doing things," adviser Katelyn Kreis said over Zoom. "We wanted them to be the ones to really lead the various initiatives."
Raising funds for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was senior Gabriela Da Silva's idea to give back to Region communities beyond Crown Point.
Da Silva, who has been in NHS for two years, said the food bank's virtual fundraising platform allowed the society to raise more money than in years past, resulting in 15,000 meals donated to local families.
Victor Garcia, the food bank's president and CEO, said donations such as the high school's are critical to the food bank's success.
"We, under normal times, with our mobile market distributions are serving around 3,000 individuals a month, and we've been seeing our numbers at around 15,000 to 16,000 individuals a month for the past three months here," Garcia said by phone.
Garcia said the demand for emergency food support hasn't dipped since the pandemic struck the Region. In the coming weeks, however, the food bank expects to see a 40% decrease in its food inventory, making fundraisers more critical than ever.
A realized need
The students wanted to do anything possible to help the community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, said senior Ryan Costello.
"By starting a food drive and getting food to people who are in need is very important," senior Ryan Costello said via Zoom. " ... There's more people this year than normal that are looking for food because they're going hungry because of loss of jobs and everything."
Meredith Donovan, a junior, added the pandemic has opened to her eyes, as well as others, to what a real struggle is, whether it be mental, emotional or financial.
"It's been really good in helping people realize what others go through and having that understanding has really motivated all of us to help alleviate some of that stress," Donovan said via Zoom.
Support Local Journalism
Donovan created a fundraising team for the drive and raised $1,300 by sending links to friends, family and teachers. The teen noted distance learning has helped improve her online communication skills.
Though the students shared the link with friends and family, the society decided the fundraiser wasn't about who could donate the most money, adviser Taraskiewicz said over Zoom.
"Everyone was contributing and sharing, not so much with any personal reward in mind, but that we really wanted to hit that mark, and ... we really wanted to have the greatest impact possible," Taraskiewicz said.
Mija Chang-Stroman, a senior, added after canceling its annual color run and bell ringing for The Salvation Army, the food drive was a nice way to bring the group together virtually.
Amy Briseño, donor relations coordinator for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said she told students to aim high, as people are excited to see the fundraising platform's donation thermometer rise.
The food bank began using the online platform over the summer, Briseño said by phone.
Continued momentum
After its successful fundraiser, NHS doesn't plan on slowing down. In the coming weeks, the group is set to have a dine-out night at Buffalo Wild Wings at 1684 E. Summit St. for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, senior Aidan Gregg said over Zoom.
Gregg added NHS also is wrapping up its Angel Tree program, which supported more than 150 families this year.
For Kreis and Taraskiewicz, seeing the students rise to the challenges of 2020 is amazing.
"For a lot of people, this has been a year of 'no,' and cancellations and just sitting back and waiting for it to end, and it's been really inspiring for me," Taraskiewicz said, tearing up.
"This club took it as a challenge and an inspiration to reach out and do more. I think that is really gonna define them as a generation. I'm super proud."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.