Crown Point High School students raise over $5,000 for Food Bank of NWI

Garcia said the demand for emergency food support hasn't dipped since the pandemic struck the Region. In the coming weeks, however, the food bank expects to see a 40% decrease in its food inventory, making fundraisers more critical than ever.

A realized need

The students wanted to do anything possible to help the community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, said senior Ryan Costello.

"By starting a food drive and getting food to people who are in need is very important," senior Ryan Costello said via Zoom. " ... There's more people this year than normal that are looking for food because they're going hungry because of loss of jobs and everything."

Meredith Donovan, a junior, added the pandemic has opened to her eyes, as well as others, to what a real struggle is, whether it be mental, emotional or financial.

"It's been really good in helping people realize what others go through and having that understanding has really motivated all of us to help alleviate some of that stress," Donovan said via Zoom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donovan created a fundraising team for the drive and raised $1,300 by sending links to friends, family and teachers. The teen noted distance learning has helped improve her online communication skills.