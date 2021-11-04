Crown Point hires first female career firefighter

CROWN POINT —Allison Craft is just following a family tradition.

Mayor David D.F. Uran swore in Craft on Wednesday as the city’s first female career firefighter-paramedic. A former volunteer with Crown Point Fire Rescue, she is coming from the St. John Fire Department.

Craft’s husband, Chris, is a Cedar Lake firefighter. Her brother, Andrew Semethy, and stepfather, Joe Ferrentella, are both Crown Point firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner explained that Craft, 26, has been a firefighter for five years and a paramedic two years.

“We’re happy to have her,” Baumgardner said. “With her experience, she’ll be able to start day one, from the ground running.”

Craft is filling a vacancy in Crown Point's department. Her hiring brings the department up to 42 firefighters-paramedics. She had no comment about joining Crown Point’s fire team.

“She has the experience and knowledge of how the department operates,” Baumgardner noted.

