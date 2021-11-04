Crown Point hires first female career firefighter

CROWN POINT —Allison Craft is just following a family tradition.
Mayor David D.F. Uran swore in Craft on Wednesday as the city’s first female career firefighter-paramedic. A former volunteer with Crown Point Fire Rescue, she is coming from the St. John Fire Department.
Craft’s husband, Chris, is a Cedar Lake firefighter. Her brother, Andrew Semethy, and stepfather, Joe Ferrentella, are both Crown Point firefighters.
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner explained that Craft, 26, has been a firefighter for five years and a paramedic two years.
“We’re happy to have her,” Baumgardner said. “With her experience, she’ll be able to start day one, from the ground running.”
Craft is filling a vacancy in Crown Point's department. Her hiring brings the department up to 42 firefighters-paramedics. She had no comment about joining Crown Point’s fire team.
“She has the experience and knowledge of how the department operates,” Baumgardner noted.
Elsewhere, Al Strong of Commonwealth Engineers reported that the first phase of the water improvement project is complete and the second phase, the Kaiser Park redundant tank, is nearing completion.
The third phase, the chloramines stations and bulk water purchase station, awaits delivery of supplies, Strong reported. That work, he said, should be completed early next year.
In other business:
• The Board of Works renewed city employees’ health insurance and prescription medicine plan for 2022.
• The board rejected the only bid for sign construction at the Sportsplex because the bidder did not meet all the city’s requirements.
• The board approved a two-year facility use agreement with Great Lakes Sports Entertainment for use of Babe Ruth League fields. The annual fee will be $12,500 for the college summer league program.
• The $174,056.92 bond for Sawgrass Phase One was extended until October 2022.
• The $95,600 maintenance bond for Munster Medical was released.