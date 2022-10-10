 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point hosts Halloween Egg Hunt

The City of Crown Point hosts a Halloween Egg hunt

Children scramble to gather as many Halloween eggs as they can at Crown Point's Halloween Egg Hunt last year.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Registration is now open for Crown Point's Halloween Egg Hunt.

The free egg hunt begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 inside the Sparta Dome, 1355 E. North St.

For more than 20 years, the city of Crown Point has held some variation of this event.

“It is great to see this tradition continue for the children and families in the Crown Point community. This event is well attended every year,” Mayor Pete Land said. “Countless hours of work go into bringing this event to life, and we are grateful to the Sparta Dome for partnering with us to host this event rain or shine.”

This event is for Crown Point residents who live within city limits ages 6 and younger.

Registration is required. Registration will only be accepted for residents within the corporate limits of the city of Crown Point. A Crown Point ZIP code (46307) does not necessarily mean participants live within city of Crown Point limits.

This year, registration will be accepted online at www.crownpoint.in.gov. Registration must be complete by 4 p.m. Oct. 17.

For questions or residency verification, please call the PACE (Parks, Athletics, Communications and Entertainment) Department at 219-661-2271.

