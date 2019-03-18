CROWN POINT — If you've got some time Wednesday, have a little extra hair and can spare a cash donation to help the St. Baldrick's fundraiser to fight cancer, come on down to the Crown Point High School cafeteria between 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Barbers from the Man Cave Barbers and Sports Clips shops will be on hand to relieve you of that spare hair. No appointment is needed, but organizers ask that you do make a contribution to the cause. Those donating $50 or more get a free T-shirt. Crown Point Mayor Dave Uran will be among those getting clipped at the event, which raised $56,000 last year.
As an added treat, you can celebrate your new look with a helping of Culver's custard. The restaurant will be selling dishes of custard with the proceeds going to St. Baldrick's. The event is open to all. Anyone wishing to help the cause should go to the high school's main entrance, and you will be directed to the shearing place.
You can bring your friends and shear alike.