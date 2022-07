Crown Point HS teacher accused of sexual relationship with student, faces felony charges

A Crown Point High School teacher was arrested Thursday on charges he had an inappropriate relationship with a student during the 2019-2020 academic year, police said.

Christopher W. Degenhart, 50, of Crown Point, was arrested and charged with two counts of child seduction, as a level six and level five felony.

The Crown Point Police Department said it received a complaint from a medical professional June 28 regarding the alleged relationship. An investigation began immediately, leading to Thursday's arrest, police said.

Charges were presented Friday. Degenhart posted a $30,000 surety, $3,000 cash bond.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the Lake County Prosecutor's Office alleges a 17-year-old female student at Crown Point High School became involved in a sexual relationship with Degenhart during her senior year of high school.

The affidavit said during her senior year, she was involved in the school's theater program and began to have conversations with Degenhart that were not school related. It further said that the two began to email frequently, with Degenhart using a personal email address.

In early 2020, she began to come to school early to see Degenhart, according to the affidavit. The meetings became more frequent and by the middle of February allegedly included sexual activity. The alleged actions persisted until the school closed in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relationship continued until August 2020.

When police began an investigation into the matter, Degenhart stated he had a relationship with the student that progressed to hugging, "heavy petting" and kissing while she was a senior student, according to the affidavit.

Police said that when interviewed, Degenhart said he waited until the student turned 18 to engage in sexual activity, but when confronted with her statements, he allegedly said his memory was murky and that he would not refute what she said.

The Crown Point Police Department thanked the Lake County Prosecutor's Office and Crown Point Community School Corp. for their cooperation in the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident may contact Detective Michael Smulski at 219-663-2131, ext. 291, or by email at msmulski@crownpoint.in.gov.