Crown Point keeps morning start for holiday parade

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point will carry on the tradition of hosting the annual Fourth of July Celebration.

This year, the city will host the parade at 11 a.m. July 4. The community response to the time change last year was overwhelmingly positive and made a drastic difference not only for the city staff but parade participants and attendees.

The parade takes place along South Main Street from 125th Street (Burrell Drive) to Goldsborough Street at the tank.

Staging for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. Parade participants will stage at Crown Point High School. Emergency vehicles will line up along South Main Street between Burrell Drive and Cleveland Street.

To submit an entry into the 2022 Fourth of July parade, please visit www.cpjuly4.com. The entry fee for city businesses/organizations is $25. For non-city businesses/organizations, the fee is $50.

For more information on parade rules, staging and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.cpjuly4.com.

As the city continues this tradition, we are looking for volunteers to help with staging and outreach. To get involved, call Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse at 219-662-3290.

For more information, please contact the Crown Point Entertainment Department at 219-662-3290.

