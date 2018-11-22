CROWN POINT — Crown Point rings in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting celebration and tank ceremony Friday.
Mayor David Uran throws the switch on the tree at 5:30 p.m. on the east side steps of the Old Lake County Courthouse. The Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Hand Bells perform.
The lights are sponsored by the city of Crown Point, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697, MJ Electric, Illini Hi Reach and the Lake Courthouse Foundation. Hot refreshments for all are sponsored by Wittenberg Lutheran Village of Crown Point.
Directly after the tree lighting ceremony, guests are asked to head north on Main Street to the Tank Memorial Area to join the city in lighting the memorial tree in support of the military. Approximate lighting time is 6:15 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus land in the parking lot of Pointe Plaza at 10 a.m. Saturday. They'll arrive by helicopter then ride a firetruck down Main Street to the downtown square. They'll be available to visit with families and children until 4 p.m. Saturday as well as from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Christmas.
Crown Point also hosts its Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Maki Ballroom of the Old Lake County Courthouse.
The market offers mittens and scarves, holiday items, jewelry, handmade wooden toys, ornaments, candles and Christmas wreaths.
For more information on any of the holiday events, go to www.crownpoint.in.gov or contact the Mayor's Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290.