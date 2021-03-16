 Skip to main content
Crown Point launches spring decorating contest
Downtown Crown Point

A creation of the Old Courthouse is etched into metal railings in downtown Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Spring is on its way and the city of Crown Point is looking to celebrate.

This year, the city is again hosting its Easter/spring home decorating contest.

The contest, similar to the city's Tour of Lights, asks residents to decorate their homes for Easter and/or spring by Friday.

"This is great way to get the whole family involved and give the kids a fun project to stay busy," Diana Bosse, Crown Point special events administrator said in a news release.

"We encourage families to get creative and use items you already have to make the decorations. This activity is meant to be fun and give children and families a constructive way to spend time."

Families who want to see their home put on the map should have their house decorated by Friday and submit their information on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.

On Saturday, an interactive map will be posted on the city's website and voting will begin. Residents can drive around to see the homes and pick their favorite, Bosse said in a press release. Voting closes March 26.

The contest winner will be recognized during the April 5 City Council meeting and receive a $50 Niemeyer’s Landscape Supply gift card.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290.

