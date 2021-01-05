Crown Point library's art display pays homage to uplifting messages during pandemic

Radzinski pulled a 48-by-60-inch canvas from his storage room and got to work.

“I pulled it out one morning and painted, ‘It's going to be okay.’” It was such a simple message, and admittedly not very creative, but I think in all the chaos of those early days it was just what we needed. Looking back, I think perhaps those were the words I needed to hear myself," he said.

After putting the canvas on display, Radzinski recalled it "took on a life of its own," with businesses around the square putting up their own signs.

"It was incredible to see all these positive signs popping up," Radzinski said. "Those first few weeks I received so many encouraging messages and emails, some from my regular customers, but also lots of people I didn't even know."

Many people approached Radzinski about purchasing the sign, but he said it "had become more than just an item to be sold," so he donated it to the library.

"I wanted it to end up someplace where it could live on and continue to encourage people," the longtime business owner said, noting he's honored to be included in the library's exhibit.

Though he created the sign almost 10 months ago, its message still resonates, Radzinski said.