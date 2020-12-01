Crown Point looking ahead at stronger 2021

The city also is making progress on its Hero Project at Jerry Ross Park in honor of the local astronaut.

"We are going to put together a monument for Jerry Ross, our local astronaut. ... Some of the brickwork is complete. There are still some pillars to go in and then a whole resurface of the court itself with some new lights and new fencing," said Crown Point Parks Director Jennie Burgess.

The project, which includes a pickleball court, is set to be complete in spring 2021, said Jennie Burgess, the city's parks director.

Adam Graper, the city's director of media and information technology, said residents will have the ability to submit tickets alerting the city to issues such as high weeds and grass to potholes in the next couple of weeks.

Within the first quarter of the new year, the city is hoping to unveil a new website, launch an app for residents and transition to a new notification system, Graper added.

Also up for 2021 is the final phase of work along 109th Avenue, which includes a roundabout at Iowa Street. The Indiana Department of Transportation also is set to work on the Interstate 65 interchange along 109th, Uran said.