Crown Point looking ahead at stronger 2021

CROWN POINT — The city is hoping to start off 2021 strong.
During Tuesday Talks, a monthly forum with Crown Point Mayor David Uran and various city department heads, Uran and others updated residents via Zoom on city happenings.
Uran kicked off the meeting by commending shoppers who participated in Small Business Saturday for supporting local businesses safely.
"Everyone should be looked upon and applauded for that and show that that can work as we continue to move forward and wait for the release of the vaccine, or any therapeutic drugs that are ... being released," Uran said, noting he met Tuesday with Gov. Eric Holcomb's office and Region mayors about COVID-19 vaccines.
When it comes to distributing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the city will receive directives from Holcomb's office, hopefully as soon as next week, Uran said.
"The most key component of this whole thing is to be socially responsible for yourself ... and still support our commerce in our community. There can be a combination of both to make that happen," said Uran, who contracted the respiratory disease earlier this month and has since recovered.
As of Tuesday, Lake County remains in the highest-possible "red" designation on the state's color-coded map of all 92 counties. The map, released by Holcomb a month ago, replaced the governor's five-stage reopening plan.
In a "red" county, social gatherings are limited to 25 people; restaurants are encouraged to offer carryout only service; and attendance at sporting events is exclusive to participants and family.
Under the red designation, Crown Point has closed Bulldog Park to the public and postponed opening the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink in the Franciscan Health Pavilion at the park until further notice.
The city also canceled its annual tree and tank lighting, winter market, tour of lights and kid's New Year's Eve party, and is instead offering modified winter events, including Zoom calls with Santa or Mrs. Claus.
Uran encouraged residents to "respect the rules that are out there," and to do their part by wearing a mask based on mandates and watching out for social distancing.
"I think we're all anxiously waiting for 2021 and that Jan. 1 to take place, and put this behind us quickly and move forward to a more prosperous, safe and healthier 2021 coming up," he later said. "We anticipate a stronger 2021 as we move forward together, building a stronger community."
2021 projects
In the coming year, residents can expect to see various road and improvement projects completed in the city.
Three city buildings are up for renovations, including the Civic Center, City Hall and Crown Point Fire & Rescue. The project includes transforming the Civic Center into a one-unit building and a new kitchen/social area and a new ceiling, lighting and flooring at the fire station.
Work at City Hall is underway and includes installing an elevator and changes to the clerk-treasurer's office. The project is expected to be complete in March.
The city also is making progress on its Hero Project at Jerry Ross Park in honor of the local astronaut.
"We are going to put together a monument for Jerry Ross, our local astronaut. ... Some of the brickwork is complete. There are still some pillars to go in and then a whole resurface of the court itself with some new lights and new fencing," said Crown Point Parks Director Jennie Burgess.
The project, which includes a pickleball court, is set to be complete in spring 2021, said Jennie Burgess, the city's parks director.
Adam Graper, the city's director of media and information technology, said residents will have the ability to submit tickets alerting the city to issues such as high weeds and grass to potholes in the next couple of weeks.
Within the first quarter of the new year, the city is hoping to unveil a new website, launch an app for residents and transition to a new notification system, Graper added.
Also up for 2021 is the final phase of work along 109th Avenue, which includes a roundabout at Iowa Street. The Indiana Department of Transportation also is set to work on the Interstate 65 interchange along 109th, Uran said.
"We are on target to complete that and be done with 109th for decades," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
