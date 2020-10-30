 Skip to main content
Crown Point man dies in forklift accident
Crown Point man dies in forklift accident

Crown Point man dies in forklift accident

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

A Crown Point man died in a forklift accident at a water plant in Glenwood.

Rosendo Ortiz, 20, died at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He died of multiple injuries suffered in a folklift accident at the Nalco Crossbow Water LLC plant at 320 W 194th St. in Glenwood, by the Glenwood Woods. His death was ruled accidental in an autopsy performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Glenwood police and and the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nalco Crossbow Water's Glenwood Warehouse, Assembly and Deionization Regeneration Facility supplies deionized water to industrial clients across the Midwest. The facility treats water in a number of ways, including deionization, reverse osmosis, softening, filtration and ultra-violet sterilizers.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

