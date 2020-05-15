Crown Point man recovering from COVID-19 after lengthy hospital stay

Though he's still regaining strength and working on getting off the ventilator, Phillips said her husband continues to be positive.

On Friday, the couple had their first conversation in weeks.

He said, "Hi," to Kate, shared his excitement to walk his kids through properly fertilizing the lawn — a project he began before he was hospitalized — and talked about his progress.

"He was talking about how he's thinking more clearly, and he knows it now," Phillips said. "He was glad that he's starting to think clearly because it was scary. He didn't know where he was at, things like that."

Phillips is unsure when her husband might be able to come home. After his stay at the long-term care facility, he will head to a rehab center to continue to regain strength.

Even then, she's unsure of what lies ahead.

"There's a lot of unknowns. I don't know what his new normal is going to be. I don't know what the virus, what kind of damage it will leave, if it will leave any ... I don't know. No one knows because it's just all so new," Phillips said. "There's a lot of unknowns, but I do know that he's getting better."

She is sure of one thing, though: prayer helped heal her husband.