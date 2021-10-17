Crown Point mayor addresses continued growth in city

CROWN POINT — Even in a pandemic, the city continues to grow, draw new businesses and residents, and have existing businesses expand.

At his most recent Tuesday Talks, Mayor David Uran touched on developments around the city. After adding $90 million to the city’s assessed valuation during each of 2019 and 2020, Crown Point will be adding $312 million to its valuation so far this year, the mayor said.

Much of that development, Uran noted, is the new Franciscan hospital under construction.

Already, Uran said, Hampton Inn has opened and a permit was pulled that day for a Popeye’s Chicken. The mayor predicted more news on developments within the next several weeks.

Building Administrator Joe Cash estimated 200 new homes have been built in Crown Point this year.

“We know there’s a lot of great things going on in Crown Point,” said Cash, who introduced new Building Inspector Steve Westgate.

Cash reminded the audience that all contractors and subcontractors must be licensed with the city. Homeowners may perform their own building, plumbing, and heating-air conditioning work, the administrator said, but they must use an electrician licensed with the city for any electrical work.