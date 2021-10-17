Crown Point mayor addresses continued growth in city

CROWN POINT — Even in a pandemic, the city continues to grow, draw new businesses and residents, and have existing businesses expand.
At his most recent Tuesday Talks, Mayor David Uran touched on developments around the city. After adding $90 million to the city’s assessed valuation during each of 2019 and 2020, Crown Point will be adding $312 million to its valuation so far this year, the mayor said.
Much of that development, Uran noted, is the new Franciscan hospital under construction.
Already, Uran said, Hampton Inn has opened and a permit was pulled that day for a Popeye’s Chicken. The mayor predicted more news on developments within the next several weeks.
Building Administrator Joe Cash estimated 200 new homes have been built in Crown Point this year.
“We know there’s a lot of great things going on in Crown Point,” said Cash, who introduced new Building Inspector Steve Westgate.
Cash reminded the audience that all contractors and subcontractors must be licensed with the city. Homeowners may perform their own building, plumbing, and heating-air conditioning work, the administrator said, but they must use an electrician licensed with the city for any electrical work.
Permits are required for swimming pools and fireplaces, Cash explained, but not for fencing, sidewalks or driveways.
Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said there was nothing new to report on the closed Burger King on Main Street across from the Jewel supermarket. The attorney said code enforcement staff has ensured that the grounds are maintained, but the city has not heard from the restaurant's owner about its future.
Regarding the homes along East Street across from the fire station, Uran said those properties will be demolished and developed into street-level parking.
Uran introduced Mary Freda as the city’s new information technology manager. Freda, who also will work in communications, reported that, starting Oct. 18, Lake Street and 121st Avenue will be closed for NIPSCO utility work.
Uran also reported the Broadway, Iowa Street, and 109th Avenue corridors are expected to be open by Dec. 15.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” the mayor said. “We’re getting very close to getting that corridor open.”
Under community announcements, Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce, said that group’s gala will be Nov. 20 and its Reality Store for students will be Nov. 5 at Wheeler Middle School.
Crown Point Public Library Director Julie Wendorf reported on several upcoming events. These include a book sale Oct. 20-22, the pumpkin walk at the library Oct. 23, and the preschool Halloween costume parade Oct. 27 at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
The next Tuesday Talks will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Board & Brush, 800 N. Main St.