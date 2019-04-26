CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran started the evening with a sport metaphor.
“A mayor is like the coach of a program, the team. We try to extract the talents of players on the floor and when they win, we win. If they aren’t doing well, it’s the coach’s fault,” Uran said inside the old Lake County Courthouse. “Crown Point is doing very, very well and it’s because of our residents, business owners, city employees, teachers — everyone involved, pushing it in the right direction.”
Uran was the special guest Thursday at Business After Hours, sponsored by The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine.
The networking event brought business professionals and community leaders together to enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres while meeting new faces and learning about what’s happening around the Region.
Uran talked about last year’s successes and the big things to come in the so-called Hub of Lake County.
Collectively, between the housing and commercial corridor, more than $160 million of new investment came to the city last year.
Based on the assessed evaluation and growing nature of the community, Crown Point only collects 74 cents on every $100 of every assessed evaluation, Uran said.
“I was told a long time ago when I first got into office, if you’re not growing, you’re dying on the vine,” Uran said. “We are 2 1/2 times less than any other city in Northwest Indiana and look at all of the things we are doing. We are growing our values, reinvesting in you and making you worth more.”
The city is currently making its final payment on the one remaining general obligation bond. Uran said those funds will be used to reinvest in city infrastructure, including sewer, water, roads and parks.
Uran also talked about supporting local businesses and showcasing those downtown. He said the Crown Point Sportsplex and Bulldog Park sports facilities have acted as gateways, leading people to the business’s doorsteps.
“We attract a lot of different states and players to come here and compete against our own student athletes. The visitors are coming here and spending their own disposable income into your shops, your restaurants, and we get to see the best competitions,” Uran said.
The grand opening for the Bulldog Park pavilion is May 31. The $10 million facility will host the Farmers Market on Wednesday and Saturday nights, the Car Cruise and other entertainment events.
The mayor said the construction on the downtown square should be completed within the next 10 days.
"The square is going to look beautiful as ever and you're going to have more opportunity for dining experiences. It will be walkable. It will be enjoyable," Uran said.