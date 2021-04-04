Crown Point native reflects on returning home to film new comedy series

"The next thing I knew I was part of it, and then COVID happened, so that kind of put a wrench in things. But here I am and loving every minute of this and loving this idea. I love these girls. I just feel really like this is so special."

Oteri added: "For doing comedy as long as I've done comedy, this is right up there. This is something that I could see on television and being enjoyed by so many people, and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

The three women agreed the set was filled with genuine laughter while production was in progress.

"I don't think I've ever laughed this much on set, either," Williams said.

"Between working with camera and all the talent and the lighting and all the pieces that have to come together in order to make this happen — it's just the most fun and also the most challenging thing I've ever directed so far."

A family affair

In January 2020, Joyce and her brother, Tyler Bush, began Two in the Bush Productions, with “Zen Room” being one of the first projects the production company tackled amid the pandemic.