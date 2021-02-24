Crown Point native returns to area to film comedy series

CHICAGO — Crown Point's Ashley Joyce is set to return to the area next week to film a new comedy series, "Zen Room."

"Zen Room" is a mockumentary style comedy that focuses on the ins and outs of a small town yoga studio, according to a news release.

The series follows Lauren, a genuine idealist played by Joyce, as she "passionately introduces" yoga to her small, eclectic suburban town with help from a business savvy colleague on house arrest for tax evasion, who is played by former Saturday Night Live cast member Cheri Oteri.

While film and television production has been shuttered due to the pandemic, Joyce is moving ahead with a female crew and plans to begin filming the 10-episode, short-form season in Chicago on Monday.

“The Chicago film and theater community is the perfect place to create something that is desperately needed these days due to (the) lack of productions as a result of the pandemic," Joyce said in a news release.

"One thing Covid has shown the film industry is that there are places outside of LA that are creating content. Writers’ rooms can be anywhere. We would love to create that in Chicago, where productions not only just come to shoot but they begin and end with Chicago talent from writing to editing."