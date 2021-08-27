Crown Point officials, Jerry Ross to cut ribbon on wall honoring the former NASA astronaut

CROWN POINT — The city is getting ready to cut the ribbon on an out-of-this-world monument that pays homage to Crown Point native and former NASA astronaut Jerry Ross.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ross will join Crown Point Mayor David Uran to celebrate the installation of the Jerry Ross Tribute Wall at Jerry Ross Park on the corner of North and West streets, also known as the city's "Hero Project."
The tribute wall features photos of Ross' missions in space.
"All the pillars have pictures on them, too. They came out pretty cool," Jennie Burgess, Crown Point parks superintendent, said Thursday afternoon.
"We put the photo (of Ross) and the last mission on the front."
Burgess added at night, the tribute wall lights up red, white and blue.
Ross, now 73, also is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and engineer.
He was selected as an astronaut in May 1980, and would go on to become the first person to be launched into space seven times, an achievement he shares with another astronaut, Franklin Chang-Diaz, according to his NASA biographical data.
Ross has logged more than 1,393 hours in space, which includes 58 hours and 18 minutes of extravehicular activities (EVA) on nine spacewalks, his NASA biography states.
The Crown Point native's number of spacewalks, and time on spacewalks, are the second highest all-time among NASA astronauts. He also received 15 NASA medals, and was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in May 2014, according to his biography.
Ross' papers, photographs and personal items are housed in the Barron Hilton Flight and Space Exploration Archives at Purdue University.
The project was completed in conjunction with improvements to Jerry Ross Park, including resurfacing existing tennis courts, installing a pickleball court, erecting new fencing and repairing the park's shed and nearby sidewalk.
In total, the improvements, including the tribute wall, were $125,000, Burgess said.
The wall itself cost around $50,000, Burgess said, noting the project received funding from the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission, as well as the Crown Point Community Foundation.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Ross will host a free meet and greet from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the annual corn roast, hosted by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce and supported by Purdue Federal Credit Union.
Held at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., the corn roast will be from 5-11 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.