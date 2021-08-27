 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point officials, Jerry Ross to cut ribbon on wall honoring the former NASA astronaut
urgent

Crown Point officials, Jerry Ross to cut ribbon on wall honoring the former NASA astronaut

CROWN POINT — The city is getting ready to cut the ribbon on an out-of-this-world monument that pays homage to Crown Point native and former NASA astronaut Jerry Ross.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ross will join Crown Point Mayor David Uran to celebrate the installation of the Jerry Ross Tribute Wall at Jerry Ross Park on the corner of North and West streets, also known as the city's "Hero Project."

The tribute wall features photos of Ross' missions in space.

"All the pillars have pictures on them, too. They came out pretty cool," Jennie Burgess, Crown Point parks superintendent, said Thursday afternoon.

"We put the photo (of Ross) and the last mission on the front."

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Burgess added at night, the tribute wall lights up red, white and blue. 

Ross, now 73, also is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and engineer. 

He was selected as an astronaut in May 1980, and would go on to become the first person to be launched into space seven times, an achievement he shares with another astronaut, Franklin Chang-Diaz, according to his NASA biographical data

Ross has logged more than 1,393 hours in space, which includes 58 hours and 18 minutes of extravehicular activities (EVA) on nine spacewalks, his NASA biography states. 

The Crown Point native's number of spacewalks, and time on spacewalks, are the second highest all-time among NASA astronauts. He also received 15 NASA medals, and was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in May 2014, according to his biography. 

Ross' papers, photographs and personal items are housed in the Barron Hilton Flight and Space Exploration Archives at Purdue University. 

The project was completed in conjunction with improvements to Jerry Ross Park, including resurfacing existing tennis courts, installing a pickleball court, erecting new fencing and repairing the park's shed and nearby sidewalk. 

In total, the improvements, including the tribute wall, were $125,000, Burgess said. 

The wall itself cost around $50,000, Burgess said, noting the project received funding from the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission, as well as the Crown Point Community Foundation.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Ross will host a free meet and greet from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the annual corn roast, hosted by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce and supported by Purdue Federal Credit Union. 

Held at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., the corn roast will be from 5-11 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former British Royal Marine wants to leave Afghanistan with 200 rescue animals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Crown Point looking ahead at stronger 2021
Local News

Crown Point looking ahead at stronger 2021

  • Updated

"I think we're all anxiously waiting for 2021 and that Jan. 1 to take place, and put this behind us quickly and move forward to a more prosperous, safe and healthier 2021," Mayor David Uran said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts