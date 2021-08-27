Crown Point officials, Jerry Ross to cut ribbon on wall honoring the former NASA astronaut

CROWN POINT — The city is getting ready to cut the ribbon on an out-of-this-world monument that pays homage to Crown Point native and former NASA astronaut Jerry Ross.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ross will join Crown Point Mayor David Uran to celebrate the installation of the Jerry Ross Tribute Wall at Jerry Ross Park on the corner of North and West streets, also known as the city's "Hero Project."

The tribute wall features photos of Ross' missions in space.

"All the pillars have pictures on them, too. They came out pretty cool," Jennie Burgess, Crown Point parks superintendent, said Thursday afternoon.

"We put the photo (of Ross) and the last mission on the front."

Burgess added at night, the tribute wall lights up red, white and blue.

Ross, now 73, also is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and engineer.

He was selected as an astronaut in May 1980, and would go on to become the first person to be launched into space seven times, an achievement he shares with another astronaut, Franklin Chang-Diaz, according to his NASA biographical data.