Crown Point officials plan to raze home damaged in fire if owners don't take action

Uran said the if there's no action that leads the city has no reason to believe Kraft or the Greers are going to take immediate action on the Monitor Street residence, the board will proceed with awarding a demolition bid.

"We have a duty to the community to health and safety of a property that's been an eyesore for a long time, but now is unoccupied and a health hazard," Uran said earlier. "So we don't want to sit there and mince our timelines just for convenience."

While Greer pointed out the home is unoccupied, Uran said the city wants to take action on the property by July.

"I'm not worried about that. The people that live around that neighborhood do live there every day, and they don't need to ... live in that condition that that house is presenting to their quality of life," Uran said.

"That's the thing that we're concerned about. And we're also concerned about animals. We're concerned about other people going in that home that's unoccupied. Those are the things that Crown Point takes very seriously here."