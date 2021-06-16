Crown Point officials plan to raze home damaged in fire if owners don't take action

CROWN POINT — The city has given a homeowner three weeks to come up with an action plan for a Monitor Street home before it has the residence, which caught fire in April, demolished.
Should homeowner Steve Greer not propose a plan by July 7, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the city will have the building razed.
The 19th-century home, which was converted into a three-unit apartment building, was deemed unsafe in May after it suffered significant damage in an early April fire, according to a previous Times report.
Uran told The Times the city wants to be sensitive to the homeowner, but also needs to look at the quality of life in the area, as residents are living near a home that's in disrepair.
"We have a bid pending for demolition, so come July 7 at 11 o'clock, if there's no action that shows us in good faith that this thing is going to be put back into a state of repair to get the quality of life back to that community, which means the demolition of that building, at 11:01 (a.m.), the city will proceed," said Uran, who also told The Times the city is taking a "very aggressive approach" to similar homes in the city.
The Crown Point Board of Works unanimously agreed Wednesday to have the city's legal department review three bids to have 812 E. Monitor St. demolished, and issue a notice to proceed at its July 7 meeting unless Greer and his wife, Shirley Greer, have a plan.
"They're trying to remove some of the items from the property," Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said of the Greers. "Their intent is to auction that property off for a redevelopment purpose."
Uran asked the Greers, who were present at the meeting, how many other rental properties they presently own within the city.
Shirley Greer responded three, and later said two are currently occupied.
"Just letting you know that the city of Crown Point and its fire department have some great concerns that not only one, but two of your properties over the last several years have caught fire," Uran said.
The mayor also asked what the Greers' ultimate goal for the properties is.
"I'm intending to sell every one of them," Shirley Greer said. "Mr. (Jonathan) Kraft's (of Kraft Auction Service) going to be doing all that stuff. He is going to be doing the bids, the auctioneering and stuff ... when I get them ready."
Uran said the if there's no action that leads the city has no reason to believe Kraft or the Greers are going to take immediate action on the Monitor Street residence, the board will proceed with awarding a demolition bid.
"We have a duty to the community to health and safety of a property that's been an eyesore for a long time, but now is unoccupied and a health hazard," Uran said earlier. "So we don't want to sit there and mince our timelines just for convenience."
While Greer pointed out the home is unoccupied, Uran said the city wants to take action on the property by July.
"I'm not worried about that. The people that live around that neighborhood do live there every day, and they don't need to ... live in that condition that that house is presenting to their quality of life," Uran said.
"That's the thing that we're concerned about. And we're also concerned about animals. We're concerned about other people going in that home that's unoccupied. Those are the things that Crown Point takes very seriously here."
Also Wednesday, the board unanimously approved an interlocal agreement and resolution with the Little Calumet River Basin Commission for a multi-million dollar drainage improvement project at Sauerman Woods; renewed contracts with Christopher Burke Engineering; and OK'd a water main replacement project on Holton Ridge.