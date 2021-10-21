Crown Point partners for pumpkin walk

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point, in partnership with the Crown Point Community Library and the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Pumpkin Walk.
Children can trick-or-treat at local businesses around the historic downtown square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Booths also will be set up on the courthouse lawn and shops inside the courthouse also participating in the event as well.
“We are very excited to partner with the Crown Point Chamber and the Crown Point Library to bring this event back to the square,” said Adam Graper, director of the city’s Parks, Athletics, Communications and Entertainment (PACE) Department.
“This family-friendly event has been a tradition in the Crown Point community for years.”
The city will have a booth on the courthouse lawn this year, Graper noted.
The library will have trick-or-treating, a kid-friendly Halloween drop-in movie, a floating pumpkin game, a Halloween scavenger hunt in the Children’s Library, a special make-and-take activity, a self-guided story walk in the library’s green space and an interactive sidewalk activity, Library Director Julie Wendorf said.
“The Crown Point Library is thrilled to partner with the city of Crown Point and the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce for the Pumpkin Walk,” Wendorf said. “The Library has always participated in this event, but we’re excited to now be a part of presenting this wonderful community tradition.”
Crown Point Chamber President Alan Myszkowski said the organization is excited to help with this year’s Pumpkin Walk.
For more information, call the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-663-3209, or visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
Open
'It's pretty cool'
'From Denmark'
Open
'We absolutely CAN wait to serve you'
Coming soon
Closed
Relocated
Temporarily closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening