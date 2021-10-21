Crown Point partners for pumpkin walk

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point, in partnership with the Crown Point Community Library and the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Pumpkin Walk.

Children can trick-or-treat at local businesses around the historic downtown square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Booths also will be set up on the courthouse lawn and shops inside the courthouse also participating in the event as well.

“We are very excited to partner with the Crown Point Chamber and the Crown Point Library to bring this event back to the square,” said Adam Graper, director of the city’s Parks, Athletics, Communications and Entertainment (PACE) Department.

“This family-friendly event has been a tradition in the Crown Point community for years.”

The city will have a booth on the courthouse lawn this year, Graper noted.

The library will have trick-or-treating, a kid-friendly Halloween drop-in movie, a floating pumpkin game, a Halloween scavenger hunt in the Children’s Library, a special make-and-take activity, a self-guided story walk in the library’s green space and an interactive sidewalk activity, Library Director Julie Wendorf said.