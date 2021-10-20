Crown Point passes 2022 city budget

CROWN POINT — The City Council Monday passed a nearly $40 million municipal budget for 2022.

The total city budget for next year, as advertised, is $39,398,327. Of that, $13,858,486 is the total general fund, which includes daily operating costs and salaries.

Clerk-Treasurer David Benson said the State Board of Accounts could reduce that total figure. City officials would learn from the state in December, Benson said, of budget cuts to be made.

With no discussion, the council vote was 5-2 in favor of passage, with Laura Sauerman, R-4th, and Carol Drasga, R-5th, dissenting.

In the only other piece of business during a five-minute meeting, the council unanimously authorized funding for the newly created P.A.C.E. fund.

Created this past summer, P.A.C.E. stands for Parks, Athletics, Communication, and Entertainment. P.A.C.E. is designed to offer a variety of quality of life amenities and communication services.

The new department has more than 12 full-time employees, contractual technicians and dozens of part-time and seasonal employees.

The P.A.C.E. director is Adam Graper.

