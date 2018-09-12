CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Plan Commission has approved the city's comprehensive plan designed to guide future residential and commercial development for the next 20 years.
That means the plan can move forward to the Crown Point City Council for final approval.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said Tuesday administrators tweaked the plan and made updates to the maps within the plan, information the commissioners requested last month.
Some of the plan commissioners wanted to make sure the maps could be clearly understood and streets were identifiable because residential and commercial developers would use the master plan as a guideline for development within the city.
The city hired Illinois-based firm Teska Associates to develop the plan. Teska Associates worked with Robinson Engineering to develop the comprehensive plan with considerable input from the public.
Planners said the purpose of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan update is to address the challenges Crown Point faces, as well as its future potential, by providing a coordinated, sensible framework for community improvement, development and redevelopment.
The plan also addresses an efficient transportation network, a variety of housing options, increased economic development, the continued viability of the downtown square, access to open space and recreation activities, a preserved and enhanced natural environment and reliable public services.