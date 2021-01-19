Crown Point Plan Commission considers changes to city code

Thus far, Rigoni said definitions for a restaurant, bar or tavern will stay the same, since the city's current definitions of each establishment has a clear distinction between restaurants that serve alcohol and bars.

"Your definition is already strong in terms of identifying what a restaurant that serves alcohol is. So that it would just be that if it doesn't fit that one, and it's serving alcohol, then it becomes a tavern," Rigoni said.

When it comes to stacking in drive-thrus, Rigoni said it is common to have four to five stacking spaces in a drive-thru. The city, if the commission approves the code changes, would have a minimum of five stacking spaces in a drive-thru.

"That gives the opportunity for the individual user to add more, but knowing that generally five is what is needed," Rigoni said, noting the minimum also will address concerns about backed-up drive-thrus.

When it comes to the city's subdivision control ordinance, language regarding corner lot size was removed and addressed in the proposed updates to the zoning code.

"What we did in the zoning ordinance is we made a minimum corner lot width requirement on it," Rigoni said.