Crown Point Plan Commission considers changes to city code

CROWN POINT — The Plan Commission is looking to refresh the city's zoning and subdivision code ordinances.
During a special meeting last month, the commission discussed changes to both ordinances at length. Ultimately, the commission deferred a public hearing on the matter and didn't take action on the proposed changes.
While official action has yet to be taken, the commission heard a presentation on potential changes from Maura Rigoni, a planner with Robinson Engineering.
Changes to the zoning code include, but aren't limited to, two new zoning districts, one residential and another a business park; and updated sign, parking and landscaping guidelines.
"A lot of adjustment to bring it up to speed. A lot was just carrying in the old code, codes that you currently had on the books, as well as then ensuring we had up-to-date uses and continuing the trends that the city of Crown Point has had as their forefront, but making them as regulations in their zoning code," Rigoni said.
Rigoni added the updated code is more user friendly, with more information now being presented in a table.
The commission also is considering changing how land will be zoned once it is annexed into the city, with commissioners comparing the restrictions set forth by different R-1 residential districts.
Thus far, Rigoni said definitions for a restaurant, bar or tavern will stay the same, since the city's current definitions of each establishment has a clear distinction between restaurants that serve alcohol and bars.
"Your definition is already strong in terms of identifying what a restaurant that serves alcohol is. So that it would just be that if it doesn't fit that one, and it's serving alcohol, then it becomes a tavern," Rigoni said.
When it comes to stacking in drive-thrus, Rigoni said it is common to have four to five stacking spaces in a drive-thru. The city, if the commission approves the code changes, would have a minimum of five stacking spaces in a drive-thru.
"That gives the opportunity for the individual user to add more, but knowing that generally five is what is needed," Rigoni said, noting the minimum also will address concerns about backed-up drive-thrus.
When it comes to the city's subdivision control ordinance, language regarding corner lot size was removed and addressed in the proposed updates to the zoning code.
"What we did in the zoning ordinance is we made a minimum corner lot width requirement on it," Rigoni said.
"The subdivision code just said that it should be (bigger) and it didn't ... define how big, so we wanted to make sure that we were very clear on how big those corner lots should be for new lots that come in."
Plan Commission Vice Chair Dan Rohaley suggested the board seek input from local developers on changes to the ordinances.
"We had a big push on the comprehensive plan through the community. The transparency was incredible. People came out from all over. I think we need to hear from the other side as well," he said.
Commissioner and Councilman Chad Jeffries agreed.