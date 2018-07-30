The administrator for the Crown Point Plan Commission doesn't know if a developer who wanted to build a multimillion-dollar residential development will revise his plans after the commission denied the developer's request earlier this month.
The developer, Illinois-based Lennar, which bought out developer CalAtlantic Homes, wanted to build 230 to 240 new residential units on the former Fricke farm at the southwest corner of 109th Avenue and Iowa Street.
After numerous complaints from the community, the Plan Commission voted against the 212-lot subdivision.
The developer's attorney Randy Wyllie said Monday the developer and the landowner, the Fricke family, are considering their options.
"No firm decision has been made but a judicial review is one of the options," he said.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the traffic situation along 109th Street already is "impossible," and the commission cited public safety as the reason for the denial.
He said residents also were concerned about the possibility of additional houses in that area.
"Having another subdivision on 109th would add too many cars to an already troubled situation," Schlueter said. "The next step is to see if they can come up with something to address the issues. If we can get some improvements on 109th through a partnership with another entity, we may still see a subdivision there."