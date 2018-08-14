CROWN POINT — Although the Plan Commission meeting was packed Monday night, not one resident had anything to say about the city's 2018 update of its comprehensive plan.
However, Plan Commission members were not so reticent.
The plan commissioners did not recommend the plan move on to the City Council yet. Members of the Plan Commission want to see some changes, and asked the consultant and city leaders to revise some portions of the plan and bring it back to the commission next month.
The plan is designed to guide future residential and commercial development in the city.
The city hired Illinois-based firm Teska Associates to develop the plan. Teska Associates worked with Robinson Engineering to develop the comprehensive plan with considerable input from the public. Kon Savoy, of Teska Associates, highlighted key elements of the plan Monday night.
Some of the commissioners took issue with the comprehensive plan's map. They said petitioners, looking to construct residential or commercial developments, will use it as a guideline so it must be correct and understandable.
Commissioner Dan Rohaley said major streets need to be identified on the map.
"Some of the streets are not designated at all. It seems like some of it has been blurred together. I'm not saying we need every street identified, but we need some frame of reference," Rohaley said.
Savoy agreed it was an important point to clarify and would be addressed.
Commissioner Michael Conquest asked if the map differentiated between light industrial and heavy industrial. He said planners would have to seriously think about where to locate large industrial plants.
Commissioners also asked if flood plain areas had been identified so that it was clear that construction couldn't take place in those wet areas without further investigation and determination.
"Without getting everyone panicked ... are there any suggested recommendations for annexation in this plan?" Commissioner Laura Sauerman asked.
Savoy said there is no specific attention given to areas to annex in the plan. "If that's something the community wants to pursue, this plan would guide the city," he said.
Planners said the purpose of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan update is to address the challenges Crown Point faces, as well as its future potential, by providing a coordinated, sensible framework for community improvement, development and redevelopment.
The plan also addresses an efficient transportation network, a variety of housing options, increased economic development, the continued viability of the downtown square, access to open space and recreation activities, a preserved and enhanced natural environment and reliable public services.