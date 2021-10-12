Crown Point planners give green light to YMCA expansion

CROWN POINT – The Plan Commission voted Monday to support the site development for expansion of Crossroads YMCA at 100 W. Burrell Drive.

The 12,600-square-foot addition is designed to enhance the overall facility and increase its gymnastics area. The project also will provide studios for other activities.

Project Engineer Russ Pozen with DVG Team Inc. noted that engineering has already been approved by the city. He expects construction to begin immediately.

Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter, who recommended approval, said the expansion will bring the YMCA to 130,000 square feet in area. He reported that the project had already received Board of Zoning Appeals variance approval for additional turf fields and Plan Commission site approval for those fields.

Although the commission voted 7-0 in favor of the project, commission member Scott Evorik questioned the removal of the outdoor playground area often used by younger children while their parents were exercising indoors.

YMCA Jay Buckmaster explained that the playground Evorik mentioned was intended for older teens, but the YMCA is looking to develop a smaller, lower-profile playground for younger children.