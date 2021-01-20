 Skip to main content
Crown Point police looking to hire additional officer
Crown Point police looking to hire additional officer

Crown Point Police Department - Stock

The Crown Point Police Department is located at 124 N. East St., Crown Point. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — The city's police department is looking to add another officer to its ranks. 

On Tuesday, the Crown Point Police Department announced it is accepting applications for police officers until the first week of February. 

Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said the department currently has 48 officers and is looking to hire an additional officer, "right away," with the hopes of the new officer on patrol by late spring or early summer. 

Applicants must be at least 21 years old; have a high school diploma, or a GED equivalent; and be able to pass a thorough background check, the department said in a news release. 

Once they reach their 40th birthday, applicants cannot be hired unless they are enrolled in police executive research forum (PERF). 

Anyone who applies that isn't a certified police officer will be required to undergo and pass a physical agility test, as well as a written exam, the news release states. 

Starting pay for a probationary police officer is $55,692. After 90 days, current certified police officers would be eligible to be promoted to patrolman, with a salary of $63,648. 

The current first class patrolman salary and longevity is $79,000, and all officers are given a take-home squad car with off-duty driving privileges in Lake County for those who live within the city of Crown Point limits, or in the Crown Point Community School Corp. district. 

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. 

Applications can be filled out and submitted online at www.crownpoint.in.gov by clicking on the police application link, or turned in at the Crown Point Police Department at 124 N. East St., Crown Point. 

Those who have questions, or are seeking more information, should contact Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda at 219-663-2131, extension 112, or by email jjanda@crownpoint.in.gov.  

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

