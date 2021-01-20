Crown Point police looking to hire additional officer

CROWN POINT — The city's police department is looking to add another officer to its ranks.

On Tuesday, the Crown Point Police Department announced it is accepting applications for police officers until the first week of February.

Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said the department currently has 48 officers and is looking to hire an additional officer, "right away," with the hopes of the new officer on patrol by late spring or early summer.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old; have a high school diploma, or a GED equivalent; and be able to pass a thorough background check, the department said in a news release.

Once they reach their 40th birthday, applicants cannot be hired unless they are enrolled in police executive research forum (PERF).

Anyone who applies that isn't a certified police officer will be required to undergo and pass a physical agility test, as well as a written exam, the news release states.

Starting pay for a probationary police officer is $55,692. After 90 days, current certified police officers would be eligible to be promoted to patrolman, with a salary of $63,648.