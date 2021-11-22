Crown Point readies for the holiday season

CROWN POINT — Crown Point has a variety of events planned to celebrate the holiday season.

It all starts with the Crown Point Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Sparta Dome, 1355 E. North St.

A variety of items, such as handcrafted artisan goods, clothing, jewelry and holiday gifts, will be available at the market. The Lakeside Artists Guild will perform holiday music during the Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That's followed by the Crown Point Tree and Tank Lighting ceremonies Friday.

The Tree Lighting begins at 5 p.m. on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and cookies.

At 5:45 p.m., American Legion Post 20 and Boy Scout Troops 45 and 48 will assist with the Tank Lighting ceremony at the intersection of Goldsborough and Main streets.

Santa will fly into Crown Point on the Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Santa Parade.