Crown Point readies for the holiday season

CROWN POINT — Crown Point has a variety of events planned to celebrate the holiday season.
It all starts with the Crown Point Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Sparta Dome, 1355 E. North St.
A variety of items, such as handcrafted artisan goods, clothing, jewelry and holiday gifts, will be available at the market. The Lakeside Artists Guild will perform holiday music during the Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
That's followed by the Crown Point Tree and Tank Lighting ceremonies Friday.
The Tree Lighting begins at 5 p.m. on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and cookies.
At 5:45 p.m., American Legion Post 20 and Boy Scout Troops 45 and 48 will assist with the Tank Lighting ceremony at the intersection of Goldsborough and Main streets.
Santa will fly into Crown Point on the Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Santa Parade.
The parade begins at Pointe Plaza on North Main Street. Santa and friends also will drive around to see families on Molley the Trolley on Saturday. A map of his route will be posted on the city’s website, www.crownpoint.in.gov.
Following the parade, families can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and take photos in the lower level of the old Lake County Courthouse. Families must bring their cameras.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the lower level of the courthouse from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19.
The city comes alive with holiday cheer during the Tour of Lights. The tour runs Dec. 13 through Dec. 19.
Registrations are required. Spots are limited. To inquire about availability, call the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290.
Kids can ring in the New Year during the Kids New Year’s Eve Party from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 31 at St. Matthias, 101 W. Burrell Drive. This family friendly event includes a DJ, a magic show, a face painter and a balloonist. Pizza, cake and beverages will be served. The event is $5 per person; kids 2 and under are free. Registration is required and opens Dec. 1. To register, call the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2271.