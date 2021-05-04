Crown Point residents get sneak peek at stormwater retention project

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran unveiled a water project designed to help not only local residents but neighboring communities as well.

Speaking during his monthly Tuesday Talks, Uran presented drawings of a stormwater retention project at Sauerman Woods, long a source of flooding for residents to the south and southeast.

The project, with a 2022 construction schedule, is on an estimated 5 acres and has been in the works for the past two years, the mayor said. The project creates a large stormwater retention pond.

Speaking at the Courtside by dlux sports facility, Uran said the project will also feature a walking trail around the lake area, a pier at one side for paddleboat rentals and another pier for fishing or relaxing.

The existing park area and gazebo will remain, Uran said, calling the project “another quality of life issue” that is “nice and quiet.”

The mayor said the City Council had only received plans on the project the previous day. The project, to develop over the next 18 months, is being funded with $2.6 million from the Little Calumet River Basin Commission and the rest from the federal National Relief Act.