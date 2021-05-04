Crown Point residents get sneak peek at stormwater retention project

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran unveiled a water project designed to help not only local residents but neighboring communities as well.
Speaking during his monthly Tuesday Talks, Uran presented drawings of a stormwater retention project at Sauerman Woods, long a source of flooding for residents to the south and southeast.
The project, with a 2022 construction schedule, is on an estimated 5 acres and has been in the works for the past two years, the mayor said. The project creates a large stormwater retention pond.
Speaking at the Courtside by dlux sports facility, Uran said the project will also feature a walking trail around the lake area, a pier at one side for paddleboat rentals and another pier for fishing or relaxing.
The existing park area and gazebo will remain, Uran said, calling the project “another quality of life issue” that is “nice and quiet.”
The mayor said the City Council had only received plans on the project the previous day. The project, to develop over the next 18 months, is being funded with $2.6 million from the Little Calumet River Basin Commission and the rest from the federal National Relief Act.
Uran described the project as “multi-dimensional as to how it improves the community in a positive way.”
Also at the meeting, Police Chief Pete Land outlined the Citizens Policing Academy. This 10-week academy, on hold since the pandemic, should return in August for a 10-week program “to let citizens know what their police department is like,” the chief said.
Open to 20-25 local residents, the weekly, two-hour academy covers a different topic each week, Land said. Topics include a tour of the 911 center at the Lake County Government Complex, the response program at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso, CPR and automated external defibrillator training, patrol tactics, federal task force agencies, the fire department, detective bureau and mock crime scenes.
Land said academy participants, who may be any age, are asked to ride with patrol officers a minimum of four hours.
There is no fee for joining the academy, the chief said. Registration information will be posted on the police department’s and the city’s Facebook pages.
This will be the fifth such academy in Crown Point, Land said.
In other business, City Planner Anthony Schlueter reported continued business growth along the Broadway and 109th Street and U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 corridors.
Clerk-Treasurer David Benson reported that, as of Monday, City Hall is fully operational. The public may enter the building at 10 N. East St. to pay bills or use the outdoor walk-up window, which has been lowered to sidewalk level.
The Crown Point Public Library also reported that the summer reading program runs June through July. The library will next be accepting book donations from 3-6 p.m. May 19. In the coming months, donations will be accepted on a daily basis.