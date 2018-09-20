CROWN POINT — The Courthouse Shops inside the lower level of the historic Lake County Court House in downtown Crown Point is now 100 percent occupied, with the addition of three new businesses.
Shop owners and members of the public celebrated that feat Wednesday as part of the historic Court House’s 140th birthday celebration.
The three new businesses are Core Small Fitness Group, Always Casual Boutique and Free Spirit Designs.
Sandy Stropky, who owns Free Spirit Designs, which offers repurposed furniture, jewelry and essential oils, said she's always wanted to locate there.
"I like the Court House, and we come here for all the events. I realized they had shops down here and I asked them about opening up here," she said.
Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation, which runs the historic Lake Court House, said the shopping center is a unique and vibrant shopping space.
“Filling the vacant spaces in our retail center was an important priority for me when I began here as managing director,” Napoleon said.
The three new businesses join an eclectic mix of shops including Toys in the Attic, Nordikreations, Mescolare, Candy Cove, The Little Pink Shop, Geppetto’s, Antique Vault and Records, The House of Lords and Heidi’s Clock Shop.
The Courthouse Shops also is home to Noka’s Café and Catering, a breakfast and lunch cafe that provides catering services for the historic Court House’s Maki Ballroom.
Napoleon said the historic courthouse also now has full occupancy of its existing professional space on the second and third floors. The newest tenants, Marc Burns with Farmers Insurance, My Household designs and Royce Photography, which has taken up space with longtime tenant Edda Taylor Photographie.
Other current tenants include Digital Lobby, NPV Advisors, The Ad Garden and The Idea Factory. The historic Lake Court House also is home to the Lake County Historical Museum and the Lake Court House Foundation offices.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran welcomed the new shop owners to the courthouse.
Some of the shop owners expressed concern about the work going on around the courthouse. The mayor said that work is the result of a partnership among the city, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the federal government.
He said about $700,000 is being invested to put in new curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian walk-outs and upgrades to the sewer system.
"All of this is being done to help the businesses here and bring people to downtown Crown Point," he said. "This work should be completed in the first or second week of October."
The shop owners asked the mayor to consider installing a ramp to make it easier and safer for potential customers to get into the Court House Shops.
It was in the 1970s that the Lake Court House Foundation was established to save the historic Lake County Court House from the wrecking ball and preserve the 140-year-old building for future generations to enjoy. The historic Lake County Courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.