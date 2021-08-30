Crown Point schools begin work on new Taft Middle School

The new middle school campus also includes space for cross country, practice fields for football, a football and track field, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, a "flex" practice field, a pond and an outdoor challenge learning lab, a presentation for the project shows.

Right now, Terrill said he thinks the new school is more exciting for parents in the district than the students.

"Being in Taft at the beginning of the school year this year, and just seeing how excited those kids were to be back together again, to them, that's what they're excited about is being able to be together as kids, and to be back in school," Terrill said.

"I think there'll be a lot more excitement once this is coming for the fall as they enter the summer. But right now, I don't even think they truly realize what's going into it."

When it comes to the current Taft at 1000 S. Main St., Terrill said plans for the future of the building, which was built in 1954 as a seven-classroom elementary school, are not currently being discussed, "because we've got so many other things that are going on."