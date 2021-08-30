Crown Point schools begin work on new Taft Middle School

WINFIELD — Work has begun on a new, $77.35 million Robert A. Taft Middle School in Winfield.
Crews began moving dirt on the 98.25-acre site at 12408 Gibson St. two weeks ago.
Current work includes stripping topsoil; removing trees and shrubs; installing erosion control; and developing access roads, parking areas and the building pad, Dion Katsouros, Skillman Corp. construction manager, told The Times in an email.
Katsouros added footings and foundations also will begin to be installed this year, with structural steel to be erected toward the end of 2021.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said it's rewarding to see work begin on the site.
"A lot of work to go, obviously. But, looking forward to the day that we're able to have kids out there in that building," Terrill told The Times in a phone call.
The new middle school is set to open its doors to students in fall 2023, a timeline Terrill said he has been ensured the school district will be able to meet.
Set to serve 1,400 students, which is 300 more than the current middle school, the new Taft will feature classrooms equipped with 70- to 80-inch interactive video monitors, a television studio, an enlarged library and media center, as well as a main and auxiliary gymnasium, according to a previous Times report.
The new middle school campus also includes space for cross country, practice fields for football, a football and track field, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, a "flex" practice field, a pond and an outdoor challenge learning lab, a presentation for the project shows.
Right now, Terrill said he thinks the new school is more exciting for parents in the district than the students.
"Being in Taft at the beginning of the school year this year, and just seeing how excited those kids were to be back together again, to them, that's what they're excited about is being able to be together as kids, and to be back in school," Terrill said.
"I think there'll be a lot more excitement once this is coming for the fall as they enter the summer. But right now, I don't even think they truly realize what's going into it."
When it comes to the current Taft at 1000 S. Main St., Terrill said plans for the future of the building, which was built in 1954 as a seven-classroom elementary school, are not currently being discussed, "because we've got so many other things that are going on."
"We'll get to that point, but we know that that's pretty low on the stack of priorities," he added.
Plans to build the new Taft were announced in late 2020, with the district announcing it would build the middle school in Winfield earlier this year.
The new middle school is a part of expansion projects planned by the school district slated to cost $214.5 million, including expansions at Crown Point High School and MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools, as well as other infrastructure, technology and outdoor upgrades to the district's schools.
"Right now, we're actually in the planning process, both at the high school and at Timothy Ball and MacArthur, with the idea that we will see construction probably starting in those facilities, late winter, early spring of this coming year," Terrill said.
All of the expansion projects, he told The Times, are slated to be complete by December 2024.