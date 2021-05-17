Crown Point schools plan full in-person learning this fall

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. plans to have students back in school full-time this fall, Superintendent Todd Terrill said.

In a message to parents and families earlier this month, Terrill said he expects to have in-person learning on a normal schedule five days a week, Terrill said.

"Like everything else this year, changes in COVID could impact this decision, but it is our goal that we will return to a full in-person learning experience for all of our students," he said.

The school leader noted distance learning could be used in the event of inclement weather, "or to meet other educational needs," but will not be implemented every Wednesday, as it has been during the 2020-2021 school year.

Terrill also acknowledged the challenges of this year.

"This year has not been easy for anyone. Navigating COVID and its constant changes has placed a burden on every family, every staff member and teacher, and every student," he said.