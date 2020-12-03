Crown Point seeks community support for adopt-a-family program

CROWN POINT — This year, the city plans to assist a dozen families and about 30 children through its Crown Point Cares Adopt a Family program.

In a press release, the city of Crown Point asked for help to collect food and raise money for the program.

Non-perishable food items are being collected at McFly’s barbershop, 1190 N. Main St., as well as the main entrance of Bulldog Park at 183 S. West St.

Community members can also support the program by dining at a local restaurant this weekend. From 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Chipotle at 10715 Broadway will donate 33% of its proceeds to the adopt a family program.

On Sunday, Culver's at 1800 E. Summit St. will donate 10% of its daily sales toward the program.

"Thank you to Culvers, Chipotle, McFly’s Barbershop, Strack & Van Til, various city departments, board members, staff and residents for selflessly raising funds, as well as collecting food in order to provide each family with a very special Christmas," the city said in a press release.