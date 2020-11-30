Crown Point stores see record-breaking sales on Small Business Saturday

Continued community support

In addition to mainstay businesses on the square, customers also could visit vendors thanks to an outdoor pop-up market organized by Café Fresco owner Breanne Zolfo.

The pop-up was organized after the Cedar Lake farmers market was canceled, leaving vendors without a venue to sell their items.

"We know what a hard year it's been for small businesses, so we wanted to be able to help out," Zolfo said, noting the pop-up market went well. "I had reached out to the businesses on the square and asked them if each of them could host a vendor outside of their business so that they could still sell the products that they had made, but do it safely around the square."

When the pandemic caused local businesses to close their doors, various business owners, including Zolfo, shared uplifting messages in their storefronts.

At the time, Zolfo taped, "We're all in this together," in the window. Now, she's hoping the community will keep that message in mind as the new year approaches.

"We're always looking for ways that we can help and give back," Zolfo said. “Our hope is that they feel that from us and know that we're all in this together."