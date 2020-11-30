Crown Point stores see record-breaking sales on Small Business Saturday

CROWN POINT — Amid a global pandemic, businesses in historic downtown Crown Point reported record-breaking sales, with business owners crediting nice weather, the urge to shop local and loyal customers for the increase.
Chris Reddick, who owns Toys in the Attic with her husband, Tim, said the store saw a 25% to 30% increase in sales on Small Business Saturday between its three locations in Crown Point, Hobart and Valparaiso.
"I honestly anticipated a good day, but it was better than I even anticipated," Reddick said, noting many people have expressed the desire to shop local this year. "We've been open in the Crown Point store ... May will be five years, and it was my best Small Business Saturday that I've ever had."
In addition to wanting to see small businesses last, customers know local shops offer something big-box stores don't, Reddick said.
"They know bringing their child to the toy store that's an experience their kids are never going to forget versus going to Walmart," she said.
At the onset of the pandemic, Reddick said she was worried about how the shop would adjust for "one half of a second."
However, the Reddicks used the time to reinvent the toy store and created an online shop and began offering custom Easter baskets and mystery boxes, as well as local delivery within 25 miles for orders over $25.
"I had no doubt because I know what great customers we have. I had absolutely no doubt that we would remain successful. But we had to figure out how we were going to remain successful," Reddick said.
Games, puzzles and crafts have been popular this year, as well as classic toys, such as Playmobil sets, said Reddick, who noted technology and trendy products won't be found at the nostalgic toy store.
Jamie Bruinsma, owner of After8Handmade, also experienced record-breaking sales this year.
As Small Business Saturday approached, Bruinsma hoped people would come out and show support for the local businesses on the square.
Bruinsma said she had no idea what to expect when it came to sales, but her door was constantly opening and closing as the day went on. In the end, Bruinsma estimated her sales tripled this year compared to previous Small Business Saturdays.
"It was just really heartwarming to see that people were coming out with a mission, with a purpose," Bruinsma said. "I really think that people understand the value more now than ever of shopping local, and putting their money back into their communities as opposed to going to a Walmart."
Masks, messenger bags, quarter holders for Aldi and Chapstick holders were popular this year, Bruinsma noted.
Continued community support
In addition to mainstay businesses on the square, customers also could visit vendors thanks to an outdoor pop-up market organized by Café Fresco owner Breanne Zolfo.
The pop-up was organized after the Cedar Lake farmers market was canceled, leaving vendors without a venue to sell their items.
"We know what a hard year it's been for small businesses, so we wanted to be able to help out," Zolfo said, noting the pop-up market went well. "I had reached out to the businesses on the square and asked them if each of them could host a vendor outside of their business so that they could still sell the products that they had made, but do it safely around the square."
When the pandemic caused local businesses to close their doors, various business owners, including Zolfo, shared uplifting messages in their storefronts.
At the time, Zolfo taped, "We're all in this together," in the window. Now, she's hoping the community will keep that message in mind as the new year approaches.
"We're always looking for ways that we can help and give back," Zolfo said. “Our hope is that they feel that from us and know that we're all in this together."
Jessica Hein, owner of Mille Byrd, a new clothing company, and Jessica Warzyniak, owner of Ooh Nice Nails, participated in the pop-up.
The women said this was their first Small Business Saturday and thought the pop-up had a good turnout.
"The community understands that small businesses are the ones that are really suffering through all the shutdowns," Hein said. "It's really cool to see community members come out to help support all the small businesses."
