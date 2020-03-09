Crown Point student being kept home because of coronavirus exposure fears

A Crown Point elementary school student is being kept home for two weeks as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The student, who has not tested positive for nor shown symptoms of the deadly virus, came into contact this past weekend with a student from the Avon school district in Hendricks County. That district is closing all its schools for the next two weeks after an elementary student there tested positive for coronavirus and another student showed symptoms, according to a letter the Crown Point Community School Corporation sent home to parents.
"The Crown Point Community School Corporation is taking an abundance of caution with all situations that affect our school corporation in the wake of the COVID-19 challenges in our state, nation, and world," the school district said in the letter.
The student from Avon has not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is not showing symptoms. The Crown Point student has not been in any Crown Point school building nor come into contact with any other student of the Crown Point school district since encountering the Avon student the weekend of March 6-8.
Crown Point schools responded proactively by requesting the student remain home to avoid any possibility of contagion and spread of the deadly virus, which has been spreading rapidly around the world and killed about 4% of people who have been infected by it in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"Despite local and state authorities suggesting that there is not enough information to give specific guidance, we have requested that the Crown Point student remain home for the next two weeks," the Crown Point Community School Corporation said in the letter to parents. "Educational services will be provided to the highest level possible to our student while at home. HIPAA requirements do not allow any identifying information about the school or the school the child attends. The safety, security, and well-being for all our students and staff in the Crown Point Community School Corporation remains our top priority."
More than 114,000 people in more than 100 countries worldwide have been infected in the latest outbreak of coronavirus, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths across the globe, according to the health data tracking website Worldometers.