Crown Point student being kept home because of coronavirus exposure fears

A Crown Point elementary school student is being kept home for two weeks as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The student, who has not tested positive for nor shown symptoms of the deadly virus, came into contact this past weekend with a student from the Avon school district in Hendricks County. That district is closing all its schools for the next two weeks after an elementary student there tested positive for coronavirus and another student showed symptoms, according to a letter the Crown Point Community School Corporation sent home to parents.

"The Crown Point Community School Corporation is taking an abundance of caution with all situations that affect our school corporation in the wake of the COVID-19 challenges in our state, nation, and world," the school district said in the letter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The student from Avon has not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is not showing symptoms. The Crown Point student has not been in any Crown Point school building nor come into contact with any other student of the Crown Point school district since encountering the Avon student the weekend of March 6-8.