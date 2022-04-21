Crown Point swears in four new officers

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran swore in four new full-time police officers Thursday, breaking two records.

Not only were they the most officers sworn in at one time, but the new hires bring the Crown Point Police Department to 51 full-time sworn officers, the most in the department’s history, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

Two of the officers are replacements who will fill current openings, while the other two officers will fill new positions.

The new officers are Christopher Sides, badge No. 117; Joseph Osiecki, badge No. 118; Nolan Bish, badge No. 119; and Evan Dinterman, badge No. 120.

Sides joins the Crown Point ranks after serving with the Chicago Police Department for eight years, where he was a part of the patrol division, bicycle unit, crisis intervention team and served as a tactical officer.

Osiecki served with the Whiting Police Department for four years. Bish served as a Dyer police officer for three years, while Dinterman served with the South Bend Police Department for a year.

The police department launched a hiring process at the beginning of 2022, with a “competitive field of applicants,” Land said.

“Officers Sides, Osiecki, Bish and Dinterman stood out during the hiring process," he said. "They have great backgrounds, all offering law enforcement experience. Their knowledge of the city will be invaluable as they begin patrolling the streets. We are lucky to hire all four of them.”

Land said the new officers will begin the week of April 25.

