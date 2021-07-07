Crown Point taking steps to address vacant Clark gas station

CROWN POINT — The city is taking steps to reach the owner of a closed gas station on Main Street.

During his monthly forum, Crown Point Mayor David Uran and city officials addressed the vacant Clark gas station at 318 N. Main St., which residents pointed out has weeds and broken glass.

"If we have a property owner or a business owner that has a property that's starting to go down in its appearance outside, we work with the Public Works Department, go out there, and we work with the Legal Department as well to notify that property owner that they're not in compliance," Uran said.

Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said the property owner lives out of state, but the city has reached out via letter, asking them to bring the property into compliance.

"If they don't, then we'll take further action from there," Kutanovski said.

Uran said the city tries to work with property owners because the city needs them, and their investment, to get the property back in order.

"Just because a ... business site is vacant doesn't necessarily mean it's in a scenario where it's in violation," Uran said.