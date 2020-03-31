Crown Point towing operator dragged cow behind ATV, beat, punched the animal, court records allege

"Paul R. Marshall got back on the ATV a number of times after beating the cow. He then dragged the cow, whose legs were splayed apart on the pavement, down a paved driveway slick with rain, down a gravel portion of the driveway and over the grass in his front yard.

"When the cow lost its footing, Paul R. Marshall got off the ATV, went up to the cow, kicked it several times in its head and torso and beat it with his fists."

Before police had copies of the video, an officer responded to Marshall's residence on Oct. 11 following a complaint, court records show.

At that time, Marshall told the officer he had two new cows, and they were "harder than normal to train," according to court records. "Paul (Marshall) advised he might have went a little over the top when it came to leading the cow back to the stable."

The officer at that time "observed cows who appeared to be healthy and clean," and the officer departed, court records state.