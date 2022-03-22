Crown Point woman co-authors book coaching readers on sports, positive thinking

Financial advisors Carey (Nostrant) Yukich and Hawley Woods first met at a Women in Financial Services conference in Chicago in 2016, but it was their sports backgrounds that drew them together.

They both played Division I volleyball and had coached at the club and collegiate level.

"The springboard was volleyball," Yukich said.

That initial meeting, then another reconnection in 2019 at a conference in Louisville, led to them writing a book called, "Push Through, Your Ultimate Success Playbook."

The decision to go forward with the book was made in early 2020, right before COVID-19.

"We found a publicist and ghost writer and so 'Push Through' was born," Yukich said.

The book was published Dec. 10, 2021.

"We wanted to give our readers concrete strategies to overcome adversity and achieve higher levels of success in their personal and professional lives," Yukich said.

In addition to "Push Through," there is also available the Daily Push companion journal which allows readers to keep their own diaries, recording things such as commitments and what they are grateful for.

Yukich and her husband, John, founded TrueWealth Advising Group, based in Crown Point, which is also their hometown.

Woods, who lives in Las Vegas, is a managing vice president at Appreciation Financial with her husband, Bobby Gray, as well as co-founder of Women of Wealth.

Key chapters in the book have a title that is sports-related and talks about their principles for success.

"Each chapter has a story that we share," Yukich said. "We're trying to parallel lessons to principles that helped us be a success off and on the court."

Yukich went to high school in a small town in Michigan. She went on to play volleyball at Northwestern from 1989-91, and has mentored players since.

"That was my ticket and the key to the whole thing — against all those things that were stacked against me," Yukich said.

"As women we could learn to be assertive and aggressive and it was okay. ... I know I wouldn't be the person I am today and have the success I have if I didn't have the experience of playing sports," Yukich said.

The women share their seven proven principles to help the reader map out and design their ultimate playbook for success. The point of the book to readers is that they don't have to be an athlete to experience success.

Tribute is also given, in a chapter called Paving the Way, to the development of Title IX, which was passed in 1972 when both women were toddlers.

At the heart of the amendment is this statement: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

The women write in the book: "Sports changed us, mind, body, and soul, to become stronger and more confident. It gave us the tools we needed to lead better lives and succeed in ways that wouldn't have happened without them."

The book also includes interviews with sports greats such as Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft; Sandra Yancey, an internationally acclaimed, award winning entrepreneur and founder and CEO of eWomen Network; and Mehran Assadi, chairman of the board, CEO and president of National Life Group.

A local book signing is being planned sometime later this year at the Old Lake County Courthouse. Proceeds will go to St. Jude House in Crown Point.

Both the book and the e-book are available through Amazon.

