Crown Point woman receives grant to secure nursing degree

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Epsilon Omega chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) is helping a local woman continue her higher education.

Recently, Erin Chariton, of Crown Point, received a Program for Continuing Education grant from PEO to further her education at Ivy Tech, according to a news release.

Chariton is pursuing a nursing degree, and upon graduating plans to become a neonatal nurse at a hospital.

"It's for women who have left the workforce for one reason or another — it's usually because they got married; they're having children. And then they returned, continuing education," Marge Kerr, publicity chair for the chapter, said of the program.

"This is what our grantee did. She's back in nursing school, and she's super qualified. She has a 4.0."