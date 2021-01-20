Crown Point woman receives grant to secure nursing degree

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Epsilon Omega chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) is helping a local woman continue her higher education.
Recently, Erin Chariton, of Crown Point, received a Program for Continuing Education grant from PEO to further her education at Ivy Tech, according to a news release.
Chariton is pursuing a nursing degree, and upon graduating plans to become a neonatal nurse at a hospital.
"It's for women who have left the workforce for one reason or another — it's usually because they got married; they're having children. And then they returned, continuing education," Marge Kerr, publicity chair for the chapter, said of the program.
"This is what our grantee did. She's back in nursing school, and she's super qualified. She has a 4.0."
To be eligible for the program through a local chapter, a woman must be a citizen, or legal permanent resident, of the United States or Canada; enrolled in a certification or degree program at an accredited institution; is living in studying in the U.S. or Canada for the duration of study; has spent at least two consecutive years as a non-student at some point in her adult life; and is within 18 months of completing an educational program, which will lead to employment or job advancement when it concludes, according to the PEO website.
As of April, PEO has awarded more than $62.4 million in Program for Continuing Education grants, according to its website.
For more information on PEO and the scholarships it offers, visit www.peointernational.org.