Crown Point wrapping up water projects

CROWN POINT — Many of the city's water improvement projects are wrapping up.

The first phase of the water improvement project is essentially complete, said Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers. Phase one included a redundant tank at West 96th Place and service line work.

Phase two, division C, a redundant tank at Kaiser park, Stong said, is set to be substantially complete Thursday, with the exception of some valves.

"The contractor notified us that he's delayed due to production of valves, due to the COVID pandemic," Stong said, noting the delay won't interrupt operations.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works approved a $229,977 payment application to Thieneman Construction for phase two, division C, of the project.

Service line replacement work in phase two is complete, with minor surface restoration work to be done when it's warmer, Stong said.

The final phase of the water project has yet to begin, but a pre-construction meeting is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 17, Stong said.

"Right now, we're projecting to complete our water project, our three phase water project, under budget," he said.