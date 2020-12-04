Crown Point wrapping up water projects

CROWN POINT — Many of the city's water improvement projects are wrapping up.
The first phase of the water improvement project is essentially complete, said Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers. Phase one included a redundant tank at West 96th Place and service line work.
Phase two, division C, a redundant tank at Kaiser park, Stong said, is set to be substantially complete Thursday, with the exception of some valves.
"The contractor notified us that he's delayed due to production of valves, due to the COVID pandemic," Stong said, noting the delay won't interrupt operations.
On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works approved a $229,977 payment application to Thieneman Construction for phase two, division C, of the project.
Service line replacement work in phase two is complete, with minor surface restoration work to be done when it's warmer, Stong said.
The final phase of the water project has yet to begin, but a pre-construction meeting is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 17, Stong said.
"Right now, we're projecting to complete our water project, our three phase water project, under budget," he said.
On the wastewater side, the 101st Avenue sewer replacement project, which increased the size of the interceptor line along 101st, is nearing completion. Stong said contractors are predicting the work will be complete within the first or second week of January.
The city's CSO 005 sewer improvements project has yet to begin, with a pre-construction meeting to be determined, Stong said.
Also Wednesday, the board approved staggered start times and the route for the annual Hometown Happenings Santa Run, Walk & Ride planned for Dec. 19.
Tim Fealy, president of Hometown Happenings, said the Lake County Health Department approved the plan, so long as there are no more than 25 participants running or walking at a time.
The event is $20 for all ages until Dec. 17. The day prior and of the event, it is $25. Shirts are $15.
The board also OK'd:
- Soliciting bids for and installing new turf at Cal Ripken baseball fields in partnership with the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and other organizations. The project is set to appear Monday before the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission.
- New equipment purchases for the Crown Point Public Works, not to exceed $758,941.02, part of which will be paid through a bond.
The next Board of Works meeting is at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom.
