 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point wrapping up water projects
urgent

Crown Point wrapping up water projects

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — Many of the city's water improvement projects are wrapping up. 

The first phase of the water improvement project is essentially complete, said Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers. Phase one included a redundant tank at West 96th Place and service line work. 

Phase two, division C, a redundant tank at Kaiser park, Stong said, is set to be substantially complete Thursday, with the exception of some valves. 

"The contractor notified us that he's delayed due to production of valves, due to the COVID pandemic," Stong said, noting the delay won't interrupt operations. 

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works approved a $229,977 payment application to Thieneman Construction for phase two, division C, of the project. 

Service line replacement work in phase two is complete, with minor surface restoration work to be done when it's warmer, Stong said. 

The final phase of the water project has yet to begin, but a pre-construction meeting is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 17, Stong said. 

"Right now, we're projecting to complete our water project, our three phase water project, under budget," he said. 

On the wastewater side, the 101st Avenue sewer replacement project, which increased the size of the interceptor line along 101st, is nearing completion. Stong said contractors are predicting the work will be complete within the first or second week of January. 

The city's CSO 005 sewer improvements project has yet to begin, with a pre-construction meeting to be determined, Stong said. 

Also Wednesday, the board approved staggered start times and the route for the annual Hometown Happenings Santa Run, Walk & Ride planned for Dec. 19. 

Tim Fealy, president of Hometown Happenings, said the Lake County Health Department approved the plan, so long as there are no more than 25 participants running or walking at a time. 

The event is $20 for all ages until Dec. 17. The day prior and of the event, it is $25. Shirts are $15.

The board also OK'd:

  • Soliciting bids for and installing new turf at Cal Ripken baseball fields in partnership with the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and other organizations. The project is set to appear Monday before the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission. 
  • New equipment purchases for the Crown Point Public Works, not to exceed $758,941.02, part of which will be paid through a bond. 

The next Board of Works meeting is at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. 

Gallery: 5 stories to know today: Valpo attorney arrested in harassment case now involving political entanglements

5 stories to know today: Valpo attorney arrested in harassment case now involving political entanglements

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from yesterday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Crown Point looking ahead at stronger 2021
Local News

Crown Point looking ahead at stronger 2021

  • Updated

"I think we're all anxiously waiting for 2021 and that Jan. 1 to take place, and put this behind us quickly and move forward to a more prosperous, safe and healthier 2021," Mayor David Uran said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cook County Sheriff's K-9 finds missing person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts