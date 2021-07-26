Crown Point YMCA eyeing $6.5M expansion

To further feed the appetite for kids programming at the Southlake YMCA, Buckmaster said a playground on the south side of the facility will be torn down and replaced.

In its place will be a roughly 15,000-square-foot Youth Activities Center, which will house the Y's gymnastics, dance, Ninja and cheer programs, as well as help with its preschool programs, Buckmaster said.

The youth center, Buckmaster said, will double the size of the Y's current gymnastics area, and cause a "domino effect," at the facility.

In the old gymnastics center, indoor turf will be installed; a smaller gymnastics area will be transformed into a youth/teen area to allow for esports and makerspaces; cycling will be moved to a larger room; and the old cycling room will be repurposed as a boxing studio, Buckmaster said.

The expansion is slated to cost between $4 million and $4.5 million, and is set to be complete in the late spring, early summer of 2022, Buckmaster said.

"It's an investment in health and wellness and all the issues that you're seeing today, kid's isolation, all those pieces," he said.