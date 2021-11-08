Crown Point's on P.A.C.E. for better communication

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran has rolled out the city's new P.A.C.E. program, aimed at improving communication with residents.
Uran used his latest Tuesday Talks to introduce P.A.C.E., an acronym for parks and recreation, athletics, communications, and entertainment and special events. After working 14 years in information technology for the city, Adam Graper directs the new program.
The idea, Graper said, is to find better ways of communication.
“We’re trying to expand how to get information to people,” Graper said.
To assist with getting information out, the city has hired Mary Freda as communications and media manager. She often can be found at municipal meetings, ensuring that technology is in place to record the proceedings.
“Over the past month, we’ve been trying to engage more people via Facebook,” Freda said.
“We’re trying to get to all the avenues out there,” Graper said. “We’re trying to get that information in a medium you prefer.”
With enhanced communication tools, the city can inform residents about water main breaks and tornado warnings. Within two minutes, the director said, the city can reach 35,000 constituents.
As to entertainment, Graper said, the city is working on special events, including Oktoberfest, farmers market, corn roast, ice skating, comedy shows and children’s programming.
“We’re trying to find a mix,” Graper said.
Diana Bosse, events superintendent, said she is constantly looking to attract new vendors for the farmers market running Saturdays from June to September at Bulldog Park. One challenge, she said, is that Saturday schedule conflicts with farmers markets in other communities, including Valparaiso and Chesterton.
Bosse mentioned the city’s winter market is coming to the Sparta Dome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
Elsewhere, Uran and Freda updated residents on upcoming events:
• The city’s portion of the 109th Avenue improvement project should be completed by early December.
• The intersection of Lake Street and 121st Avenue remains closed for NIPSCO work.
• While Burger King remains closed, its owner plans to remodel and reopen in spring 2022.
• For the first time in its history, Crown Point saw its assessed valuation reach $2 billion.
• The city’s credit rating has been upgraded to AA.
• The city and American Legion Post 20 will hold a Veterans Day program at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the east steps of the downtown courthouse.