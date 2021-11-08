Crown Point's on P.A.C.E. for better communication

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran has rolled out the city's new P.A.C.E. program, aimed at improving communication with residents.

Uran used his latest Tuesday Talks to introduce P.A.C.E., an acronym for parks and recreation, athletics, communications, and entertainment and special events. After working 14 years in information technology for the city, Adam Graper directs the new program.

The idea, Graper said, is to find better ways of communication.

“We’re trying to expand how to get information to people,” Graper said.

To assist with getting information out, the city has hired Mary Freda as communications and media manager. She often can be found at municipal meetings, ensuring that technology is in place to record the proceedings.

“Over the past month, we’ve been trying to engage more people via Facebook,” Freda said.

“We’re trying to get to all the avenues out there,” Graper said. “We’re trying to get that information in a medium you prefer.”

With enhanced communication tools, the city can inform residents about water main breaks and tornado warnings. Within two minutes, the director said, the city can reach 35,000 constituents.